Political View: Let’s make hope normal again

Peterborough Green Party

To quote the protagonist in the 2005 film V for Vendetta, “Something is very wrong with this country”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Britain has become a very unhappy place. People are angry, fed-up and afraid.

Decent people’s patriotism is being twisted into something sinister. The mainstream media is continually publishing scare stories about our Asian communities and unchecked hordes of migrants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How can we change things? We need an urgent investigation into the power the media has over political parties. The power wielded by the media barons and tech billionaires over this country is enormous and must be curbed.

The Green Party has pledged to take on the barons and billionaires – it won’t be easy and will make us a lot of powerful enemies. Papers like The Sun, Times, Telegraph & Daily Mail amongst them.

The Left needs to up its game and reach out beyond the traditional liberal middle-class grassroots, to the white working-class families currently attracted by the promises of those who do not have their interests at heart.

We understand more than anyone the pressures of the rising prices, unaffordable rents, zero-hours contracts and are the only party committed to doing anything about it. Tighter controls on migration and mass deportations will not make any difference.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These factors are driving people to the snake-oil salesmen of Reform, who promise a better future but will deliver the exact opposite. We Greens have common-sense policies designed to get the country moving again.

The irony is that Green party policies will do much more for the average working Brit than any of the other parties. Renationalising the Water Companies, imposing a wealth tax and investing in renewable energy are just a few measures. Having our national infrastructure in foreign hands leaves us vulnerable in a changing and increasingly dangerous world.

The NHS needs protecting from the American healthcare companies that are circling like vultures to cherry-pick the best bits. Our taxes should be spent directly on healthcare and not going into shareholders pockets.

We need to abolish the First Past the Post system of elections and allow Parliament to be truly representative of the people. Belarus is the only other European country with this system, which is a good pointer that change is needed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The biggest elephant in the room is Brexit. Sold to the UK electorate as a guaranteed way to secure our borders, it has done exactly the opposite. Being outside of the treaty zone has led to the huge influx of small boats – unheard of before 2020. The migrants on these boats know that once they are over here, they cannot be returned to France. The damage to business and the economy that Brexit has caused has been massive and we need to work on returning to the EU as soon as possible.

Great Britain is an incredible country in which to live and work. We have welcomed settlers from abroad throughout our history, each adding their own uniqueness to our culture.

Let’s make hope normal again.