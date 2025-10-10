John Howard finishing the Great Eastern Run

This week’s column will rise in positivity as you read through! It’s the week of the Great Eastern Run, one of my favourite weeks of the year as the excitement builds, and more on that soon, writes Councillor John Howard, Conservative Group Press Officer.

I attended the first cabinet meeting of the new administration last week, and I was grateful to Councillor Qayyam for allowing me to speak on a couple of key subjects. The cabinet meeting was well orchestrated and the debate all round made a good contribution. I am also glad that Councillor Qayyam and Councillor Farooq postponed the paper on the Goods Shed, as my view is there is more work to do on this decision before being satisfactory. Of course, the nature of politics is the administration and me won’t agree on everything, but I am thankful for being allowed to take part and contribute on behalf of our Conservative group.

We will soon have the next full council meeting, and I have proposed a motion for council to bring forward a vision and strategy for the Guildhall and cathedral square area. A public survey was carried out a few years ago, and this feedback should be taken forward to form a plan for these much-loved spaces. The motion asks for proposals in a fair timescale, and to then engage with our Combined Authority Mayor Paul Bristow and our two local MPs to try and secure funding for the vision for the Guildhall and Cathedral Square. It’s a simple motion which I hope will be supported.

And this Sunday, Peterborough will shine at its best. The AEPG Great Eastern Run returns to our streets, and a record 6,500 runners will take part in the half marathon and Anna’s Hope 5KM race.

All this started from a coffee, and a twinkle in the eye in 2021!! The Great Eastern Run seemed lost after the shock of Covid, but in 2021 as Cabinet Advisor to Steve Allen, I made a case to try and bring back the race. As a runner, I knew how important this race was to the city’s pride, and to the local charities it supported.

Councillor Wayne Fitzgerald was supportive to allow us to do the groundwork, and me and Steve met many different race organisers in our discussions. Our meeting with Aaron from Good Running Events was a standout memory. Someone who had run the event, loved the event and it was that ‘twinkle in the eye’ he gave when talking of his ideas that made the difference.

I am proud to be one of the people to strike the matchbox and get this race back, but full credit to Good Running Events who’ve put their heart and soul into making this event the success it is today. A race that brings in £250,000 to local charities and is one of the premier half marathons in the country.

It is a very emotional race for me, as nothing I do as a Councillor will ever top playing a part to help bring back the Great Eastern Run. I just wish I could bottle up the atmosphere of this race; everyone comes onto the streets to support the runners along the route; it is a truly magical experience. It gives me goosebumps just thinking about it.

Good luck to the runners, thank you to the amazing volunteers, including a fantastic pacing team, and thank you Peterborough. You always come out and give your best-high fives, cheering, signs, sweets and even music. It is a celebration of the runners and it’s a celebration of the things that bring us together as a city-the people.

Please go out and cheer them on this Sunday!