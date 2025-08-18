Political View: Fly tipping and littering is endemic - should we accept that?

Public Meeting in Eye to discuss Fly Tipping in the area

Fly tipping and littering is now endemic. So much so that many are inured to its presence, writes councillor Steve Allen, Conservative group deputy leader.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And we must not allow that to perpetuate. Let it make you angry, let your councillors and the police know of your anger, and most of all let those who undertake these antisocial activities know of your anger!

In our urban areas let it be known that it’s not the norm to dump large items of household detritus by the side of nearest litter bin. Let it be known that to its not OK dump your unwanted mattress by the side of someone’s house, or your worn-out sofa at the corner of the street!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clearly those doing so need to be held to account and the message delivered loud and clear this is not just anti-social behaviour but that it is illegal!

As a City Councillor for the largely rural ward of Eye Thorney & Newborough the challenges take on a very different perspective, whereby it’s the verges of country lanes, farmers gateways and the roadside dykes and water courses which bear the brunt of the fly tipping, often on an industrial scale.

So irresponsible are the perpetrators that waste is often dumped by night in the middle of the highway on a remote country lane, clearly endangering road users.

Following up on residents’ concerns, together with my fellow Ward Councillors, I arranged a well-attended open meeting in Eye on Thursday 7th August. This saw senior Council Officers and the Police answering questions and feeling the mood of the public, who are understandably frustrated by the remorseless besmirchment of our roadsides and surrounding countryside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Importantly the outcomes of the meeting should provide additional context for the cross-party working group currently looking at the challenges of Fly Tipping and Littering in our city.

However, I am sure many will have the answers already: Increased vigilance with enhanced policing and effective camera monitoring, better education of communities where seemingly some are unable to accept or understand what is expected of them in a responsible society, and importantly investment in resources that will see a better level of enforcement and importantly prosecution of those responsible.

This was brought to the attention of the meeting by the NFU representative in attendance, bemoaning the minimal impact of fines levied by magistrates and the time taken to bring cases to court.

We also need to see a huge reduction in the opportunistic activities of those involved in the ‘no questions asked’ collection and dumping of householders’ goods, together with a clamp down on the type of builder who will take on work without accepting the responsibility to dispose of the products of the business in a lawful manner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Add to this the need for a relentless engagement with rogue landlords; to establish an understanding that with a change of tenant it is not acceptable to clear out the remains of the let to the street outside!

And there must be a better managed and transparent understanding of how a waste carrier license is issued and monitored by the Environment Agency. Those who boast they are licensed to carry waste must be part of the solution – not part of the problem – which on many occasions is the case. What obligations are there on those who are licensed to dispose of waste items in a responsible manner?

To get this right will need better coordination between the various agencies and investment both in manpower and financial the backing to do so.

If that is not forthcoming, do we simply wait for those responsible to mend their ways ?