Political View: Celebrating a Community Event, while grappling with the political stalemate

Many thanks to Cllr John Howard for covering the last two weeks’ Conservative comment pieces. Having now returned from vacation; I am brought straight back to the reality of the ‘phoney war’ we are currently experiencing on the Peterborough political scene, writes group deputy leader Steve Allen.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As was highlighted is last week’s column, we are seeing a political stalemate on the council with a Labour administration marking time, and committee meetings abandoned, whist the leaders of the opposition parties horse trade for positions and influence in the potential ad hoc coalition of minority parties!

Those who advocate for disruptors, and the rise of independents, will I trust come to regret their positions on this completely avoidable disruptive practice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moving on to the positives; I was delighted to support the excellent Open Farm event held at Park Farm, Thorney, in my own Eye Thorney & Newborough Ward, which was staged over the weekend

Steve Allen at the Park Farm event

Open Farm events are a national initiative but taken to a higher level locally by Farmer and Landowner Michael Sly, who organises two-day event at his Thorney farm. The weekend offering a fantastic opportunity for a country meets city event, reminding me of how the farming and business communities together with the general public all enjoyed the much-lamented East of England Show.

It was good to see both days well supported with many travelling into the area to attend. Indeed, whilst in attendance I spoke to several attendees who had travelled from across our local region – including Lincolnshire, Cambridgeshire and Peterborough city.

We must congratulate Michael Sly and his team for putting together a very well organised and well promoted event, which is now very much a regular feature on the local events calendar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following reports is last week’s PT regarding the loss of school crossing patrol at Eye Junior School, on Tuesday I joined with my fellow Ward Councillors to sign a petition to save the service.

The presentation outside the Town Hall demonstrated the support in the village, and how much parents value a crossing patrol at such a difficult and challenging location. Eyebury Road is a notorious rat run route into Eastern Industry from the A47, which sees chaotic traffic scenes each morning and afternoon as pupils arrive and depart from the school.

Whilst I am conscious the Council has a number of saving measures that are imperative to implement, it is my belief is that safety measures which protect children must be paramount.

For some time, there has been the promise of a controlled pedestrian crossing at the location, but this has now been delayed until Autumn 2026. With ward colleagues I believe it is essential keep the crossing patrol in place until that is provided.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In view of the justified opposition to the removal of school crossing patrols at several locations in our city, I believe all the proposals really must be debated at Full Council, before any implementation proceeds further.

Indeed, the next full Council is scheduled for Wednesday 18 th June and Councillors should be afforded the opportunity to raise their concerns at that time.

This will be the meeting that should resolve the current political impasse and potential power grab. Getting essential business conducted and an agreeable outcome in place is essential, being in essence so far and above the importance of any individual ambitions and ego exercises.

Cllr Howard will have the pleasure of reflecting on this and the likely outcome of the high jinx in his column next week, although press deadlines will most likely rob him of the opportunity to fully reveal the outcome. Can you bear the suspense?