Political View: A year on from the election what has changed?

Shailesh Vara congratulates Sam Carling at last year's General Election count.

It's just over a year since the 2024 General Election, writes Nick Sandford, Communications Officer, Peterborough Liberal Democrats.

I remember at around 6am on Friday 5 July listening to a very impassioned and moving concession speech by defeated Conservative MP for North West Cambs, Shailesh Vara. He said that his party needed to move away from the years of division and infighting or they could be consigned to decades in opposition. A year on, the Tories are losing voters and members in droves to Reform and show no signs of any recovery.

But what of the "Change" promised by our new Labour government? Due to our crazy electoral system they received a massive majority of seats in Parliament on only just over a third of the total vote. They have done some good things, like significant investment in solar and wind power, including (thanks to a Lib Dem initiative) a new requirement for every new house to have solar panels on the roof. Rail nationalisation and investment in bus services show some signs of delivering, at last, a properly integrated and affordable public transport system across the country.

Unfortunately, there have been disasters too. A Labour government targeting poorer pensioners and disabled people to try to balance the books never was likely to end up in a positive way. The Chancellor tied her own hands by pledging not to increase the basic rate of income tax or VAT; a foolish error given the scale of the economic mess she inherited from the previous government. Now we are seeing income tax going up by stealth and more and more people drawn into paying it as the tax thresholds remain frozen. Small businesses have been clobbered with extra national insurance contributions. And we now hear that Cash ISA allowances could be the next target. And sensible tax raising ideas from the Liberal Democrats such as increased levies on the big tech companies, the banks and the energy companies don't seem to even merit consideration.

Nick Sandford, Communications Officer, Peterborough Liberal Democrats

The much heralded "NHS Ten Year Plan" has some good ideas in it. The plan seems to be to create large primary care hubs, where people can get access to a range of health services near where they live. We have a great example of this idea in action at the Thistlemoor Health Centre, led by Dr Neil Modha, on Lincoln Road in Peterborough. But there is no plan to tackle the crisis in social care and obvious inefficiencies, like forcing patients to re-order ongoing prescriptions every month, seem to not have been addressed. The massive additional investment is welcome but some structural and organisational reform will also be needed.

One big worrying aspect of this Government is an apparent lurch towards authoritarianism and centralisation. Banning as "terrorists" protest groups who spray paint on a few aeroplanes is one example. Another is the threat to the very existence of some councils like Peterborough. We have had a city council since the 1870s, yet the Labour Government now wants to merge Peterborough with some Cambridgeshire councils to create a new one that could be based, not in Peterborough, but in Huntingdon or at Alconbury. The Soke of Peterborough's historic links were with Northamptonshire, not Cambridgeshire and Peterborough is by far the largest city in the area, with a travel to work area taking in parts of south Lincs, Northants, Rutland, as well as parts of Cambridgeshire. This is a personal view but, as a former mayor of the City, I am surprised that more people are not showing more concern about this potential threat to Peterborough's ongoing identity