Political View: A positive culture offer is important

I was fortunate to attend the first of a planned series of Annual Cultural Conversations arranged by Peterborough Cultural Alliance last week, writes Steve Allen, Conservative Group deputy leader.

The launch event at The Key Theatre welcomed Lord Rowan Williams, former Archbishop of Canterbury and saw a good attendance and a healthy debate, with a lively question and answers session following the initial presentation.

The conversation covered a wide variety of topics following the theme of how does Culture shape who we are and what we become, and I came away reassured that our city has a well-functioning and dynamic cultural sector, but with the caveat that we need to better understand how we see ourselves.

Peterborough is an exemplar of a successful multi-cultural community, yet there is certainly a debate required over how Culture can be better developed to attract all communities in a shared experience.

Councillor Steve Allen, Conservative Group deputy leader

It’s surely unarguable that well-functioning societies need cultural nourishment – conversations between those who are impassioned by capital ‘C’ Culture against the majority of us who perhaps lean toward a more simplified understanding of what is meant by culture.

Civic society is based on shared meanings, shared experiences and importantly the need to accept there is version of Culture that will mean different things to different people.

It’s essential that we should be friendly with strangers, and newcomers to our city, and encourage participation from all - more festivals – more shared experiences and events for every strata; breaking out from exclusive and silo events. If that is achieved it will positively contribute to our social and mental health.

Culture, the intricate fabric woven from traditions, beliefs, customs, and values, is the essence of human existence. It shapes our worldview, influences our behaviours, and defines our identity. It is the glue that binds us together as communities.

Culture is more than just art, music, or literature. It is the underlying framework that guides our interactions, our understanding of the world, and our aspirations. It is the collective wisdom passed down through generations, the shared experiences that unite us, and the unique perspectives that distinguish us.

The importance of culture cannot be overstated. It fosters a sense of belonging, provides a common ground for understanding, and enriches our lives with diversity and creativity. Culture is essential for building strong communities, promoting social cohesion, and preserving our heritage.

In a world that is increasingly interconnected, culture plays a crucial role in bridging divides, fostering dialogue, and promoting mutual respect. It is through understanding and appreciating different cultures that we can build a more peaceful and harmonious world.

Culture, Arts and the respect for Heritage is not a decorative extra. Funding and support is needed. We are not talking about a luxury, but the importance of together as a City growing what’s needed and watering what’s good.

We must of course work within financial restraints. A case in point being the need for arts providers Metal, and Peterborough Presents, with other organisations, being required to relocate from the Chauffeurs Cottage on St Peters Road. The City Centre property is required to provide a dedicated Care Leavers Day Facility, a statutory provision incumbent on the Council. The building is ideally suited to that requirement, so the re-allocation of the property in the current challenging financial environment is understandable.

However I have argued we must ensure the displaced arts organisations are fully supported, rehoused and provided with accommodation suitable for their continued operations in the city.

As a city we must be able to hold our heads up and ensure the past record of being regarded as a culture cold spot is addressed, and that we have a long term positive commitment to the arts and culture sector.

Revisiting the message of Lord Williams; The Arts need champions, and Culture should not be regarded as a luxury.