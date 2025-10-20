Every young person deserves an education that helps them grow, learn and find their place in the world, writes North West Cambridgeshire MP Sam Carling.

But for too long, the way we test pupils has piled pressure on children and teachers – without always improving what they learn.

I’ve spoken with parents, teachers and pupils across our city who say the same thing: the current system puts too much emphasis on exams and not enough on genuine learning, particularly for primary school children. By the time they leave primary school, children have already faced years of statutory tests that can cause stress and sap the enjoyment out of learning.

Before the summer, I hosted an event in Parliament where MPs sat a real SATs paper - the same kind of exam 10-11-year-olds face every year. Even experienced politicians were caught out by questions about “fronted adverbials” and “modal verbs”.

Of course, grammar and literacy are vital, but it’s worth asking whether spending so much time drilling these definitions actually helps children to become better readers and writers.

Teachers tell me they’re spending months teaching to the test, narrowing lessons so that pupils hit targets rather than developing the broader skills they’ll need later in life. Headteachers feel the same. A recent survey found that 93% of them want the Government to review the system, because it isn’t helping pupils to learn or schools to flourish.

That’s why the independent curriculum and assessment review – the first serious look at our education system in over a decade – is so important. It’s a chance to rethink how we assess progress in the early years and primary stages, and to make sure schools are focused on helping children develop a love of learning from the start.

We can keep high standards while recognising that one-off exams aren’t always the best way to measure progress, especially for younger pupils. Assessment should support teaching, not dominate it – giving teachers the freedom to focus on understanding, creativity and confidence-building rather than test preparation.

Any reform must also take account of wellbeing. The pressure of constant testing is one of the reasons we’re seeing so many young people struggling with anxiety and burnout. I’ve met teachers who want to support their pupils but don’t have the resources or time to do it properly. A school system that values wellbeing alongside learning isn’t a soft option – it’s how we get the best from young people.

Locally, that means making sure primary schools in our region have the funding, staff and facilities they need. I’ll be working with headteachers and parents to make sure their experiences feed into the review and shape what comes next.

Education should give every child the confidence to learn, explore and succeed. This review is a real opportunity to build a system that supports that goal – and it’s one we can’t afford to waste.