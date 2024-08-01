Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes' Westminster Life column: Backing our region’s farmers

​​As the gateway to the Fens, food and farming has always been part of our DNA in Peterborough.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I’ve always promised to speak up for farming and our food industry and am now privileged to have the place to do so as our Member of Parliament.

Over the last two years I’ve undertaken a fork to field tour getting to know our farms, food businesses and retailers in the city. It was a pleasure to visit Park Farm in Thorney for the harvest, to see our local flour mill in operation and to go behind the scenes at the Co-operative to learn more from retail staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the first things I’ve done as our MP is to sign up for the first ever National Farmers’ Union (NFU) Food and Farming Fellowship Scheme to gain an unparalleled insight into how the British food and farming sectors contribute to UK food security, the local and national economies

Andrew Pakes MP says he is backing Peterborough farmers

and to the environment.

The NFU scheme, launched in partnership with ABP UK, Agricultural Industries Confederation (AIC), Arla Foods, Barfoots, British Egg Industry Council (BEIC) and Fareshare, will showcase the British food and farming industries and enable MPs to see firsthand how safe, sustainable and affordable homegrown food gets from field to fork.

As a newly elected MP, I’m extremely proud to sign up to the NFU’s Fellowship Scheme and demonstrate my full support to our incredible farmers and growers across the Peterborough constituency who do a fantastic and valuable job in providing us with high-quality food alongside caring for our much-loved countryside.

Farming is not only a vital part of the nation’s social fabric, but also a valuable contributor to our local economy – an industry forming the backbone of the UK’s largest manufacturing sector – food and drink. In 2022, farming’s economic output in East Anglia was valued at £3.5 billion which contributed £1.3 billion of Gross Value

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

national security and the investment and growth required for the future of farming.

We don’t just have an important farming heritage, we also have a great farming future and I will be working hard over the coming period to support our farmers and to get the new jobs and investment we need to be successful.

That also means backing farmers in the fight against rural crime and getting our fair share of police.

It means ensuring our villages get their share of investment in public services, like GP surgeries and NHS dentists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the Chancellor of the Exchequer outlined this week, public finances are in a precarious state after 14 years of Tory chaos and unfunded spending commitments.

It is going to take a decade to get our country back on its feet but by first steps like supporting our food and farming industries, we can get on with the journey.