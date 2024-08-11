Peterborough First Political View Column: Is growth the answer to everything?

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Local and national elections have come and gone and brought the change which people voted for, hoping it will improve quality of their lives, writes Peterborough First Councillor Mohammed Farooq.

​One of the most over-used and over-promised words was ‘growth’. From every politician it was the answer to every question. So, what is growth? How achievable is it? Is it a solution to all our problems or simply a distraction from core policies such as the NHS, welfare system, law and order, transport and infrastructure, foreign policy and more.

I suppose what the politicians are saying is that they will increase the economic growth of our country, which will bring in additional income to the Treasury and in the process, enable increased funding in key services/departments. In simplistic terms, this seems like a good idea, but in practice how achievable is it? To achieve increased economic growth requires stable inflation, very volatile in recent years and in serious danger of going in the wrong direction again, due to public sector wage rises at above 5 per cent. High interest rates, currently at 5 per cent, are always damaging for growth as investments decline due to high cost of borrowing. In the process, reduced investment leads to increasing unemployment and decreasing production. High interest rates are one of the most potent tools in economics and the timing must be perfect. Many people criticised the Bank of England (BoE) for reacting slowly in raising interest rates a few years ago to blunt inflation. I feel that BoE is again acting slowly in reducing interest rates and this could have a damaging impact on growth.

Government spending is also a tool to stimulate growth but very rarely used as ‘borrowing money to spend’ makes no economic sense. Without going into further financial parameters, one can see that the current financial environment is far from ideal for substantial economic growth… in fact it is nearer to a recession! These are just some of our domestic challenges - then throw into the mix, international challenges such as the Ukraine and Middle East wars, other world economies, international tariffs, political uncertainty in US and so many other factors. Against such a background it is safe to say, politicians alone in our country cannot achieve the desired growth to substantially improve our services.

At a local level in Peterborough growth is all about building more houses and industrial parks. One can argue that this alone does not bring prosperity to our city. Not only does it add more strain on our fragile infrastructure, with fewer school places, lack of GP and dentist appointments and pressure on other council services. Building more warehouses as seen in the last few decades also creates low paid jobs and pushes more and more residents below the poverty line.

We need the right kind of growth as demonstrated by the arrival of the new university, a huge boost to our city. It will help create high skilled jobs, attracting the right industry and investment. The growth in housing has to be at the right pace; building too many houses, too quickly could have a negative impact on our communities, with lagging infrastructure and strain on services.

To me our core policy must always be to protect those most vulnerable. ‘Growth and prosperity’ alongside all the other policies should be there to support this core policy. For example, to improve the education and outcomes for our children, climate change for better health of our residents and longevity of our planet, growth to increase funding for our core policy.

Good balanced growth locally and nationally will deliver prosperity to our residents and improve the services for those who need it the most.

Nationally and locally, we must continue to look at the ways we provide our services and continually evolve to ensure we deliver best value for money for our taxpayers and also live within our means. Simply throwing money at services such as the NHS, without changing the way we deliver, will not improve health outcomes. In this regard AI also has a major role to play in improving efficiency and productivity.

In this week’s city council cabinet meeting, I was pleased to see the investment on housing and particularly on single units, a step in the right direction towards reducing homelessness while reducing the cost of B&B to the council.