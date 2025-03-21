Opposing View: Land use disputes are all around us

​‘In uncheck’d shadows of green, brown and grey Unbounded freedom ruled the wandering scene Nor fence of ownership crept in between To hide the prospect of the following eye.’

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Clare’s impassioned response to land enclosure and the harmful impact of the loss of publicly accessible land is as true today as it was 200 years ago, write Peterborough First’s Werrington councillors Sarah Hillier, John Fox and Judy Fox.

In fact, the pressures and disputes arising from conflicting land use needs are evident all around us. The government is planning to relax planning regulations and ignore the plight of “bats and newts”, and we can already see the harmful impact in our local communities with the loss of the Showground and speedway track to build 1500 more houses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Deeping Gate, the floodplain grazing meadows have been proposed as sites for housing developments, despite having county wildlife status, one of the healthiest populations of otters in the UK and being home to nine red list species of birds.

Werrington Fields

It is also the only place in Peterborough with a population of the beautiful red and black spotted Cinnabar moths.

The City Council are due to hold a Joint Scrutiny Meeting of the Local Plan, so this seems the perfect time to consider how we handle these difficult competing land use issues.

Yes, we need more housing, but surely not at the cost of our green and pleasant land. A lot of bright, dedicated people have worked hard to identify suitable places to build housing whilst protecting the character of local areas, and we must acknowledge these well-considered neighbourhood plans rather than simply caving in to housebuilding pressures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last week’s extraordinary Council Meeting once again discussed Werrington Fields.

Cllr Sarah Hillier with Cllrs John and Judy Fox

For nearly five years, pupils at Ken Stimpson School have had limited access to an outdoors PE curriculum as the school feel they need to fence the school playing fields for safeguarding reasons, whilst local residents have joined Save Werrington Fields’ campaign to preserve as much of the land as possible for community use.

Many are tired and frustrated by how long this has dragged on, but it is important to acknowledge the passion and commitment on both sides.

The school have done their best to secure what they believe to be the best outcome for their pupils, whilst SWF have tenaciously campaigned to preserve an invaluable and irreplaceable open space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Council voted by a majority decision to promote a compromise solution, giving the school approximately 66% of the space and leaving the rest unfenced. It remains to be seen whether the school will accept this compromise, but this is the democratic will of the Council with cross-party support.

Disappointingly, despite Conservative candidates in Werrington campaigning on a platform to Save Werrington Fields in the recent local elections with the backing of mayoral candidate, Paul Bristow, the majority of Conservative Councillors voted against the compromise.

Perhaps the lesson here is to be wary of politicians who hijack the debate for their own political ends.

Better to judge them on what they do, not what they say they will do.