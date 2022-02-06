Opinion: ‘Work together to tackle Peterborough’s challenge’

Minister for the Cabinet Office Steve Barclay MP visiting the Fletton Quays site with PCC leader Wayne Fitzgerald and Nick Davy, a Government property agency director.

I’ve been a councillor now for quite a few years, so I’m used to getting criticism from opposition parties on the council.

It’s all par for the course, one might say.

For the most part I don’t mind and I’m sure I might be saying similar things if the Conservatives were ever in opposition.

But there are times when what is at stake is more important than party politics; a time when all parties need to pull together for the good of the city.

That time is now, with the council battling an unprecedented financial challenge.

People should be in no doubt that the Government is keeping a close eye on us, as our new chief executive, Matt Gladstone, said at his first cabinet meeting on Monday: “Ministers will not hesitate to intervene if they don’t think we are up to the job.”

We need to take the difficult decisions, otherwise government will do it for us.

My clear message to the Government and Peterborough residents is that we are most definitely up to the job.

We are taking forward our Improvement Plan that will get us to a place of financial stability, as long as everyone is pulling in the same direction.

However, I’ve become concerned that opposition members are still unwilling to take ownership and accept the responsibility for setting our 2022/23 budget.

Instead, they are simply wanting to point the finger of blame and do not want to move on and look to the future.

Let me be clear, we are not in a financial crisis, but we are in difficult and challenging times.

Opposition groups have been part of the current budget-setting process from the outset to overcome the pressures we face.

They did not object either to the current proposals being published for consultation, so I am at a loss to understand their ongoing criticism. They have offered up no alternatives, despite being repeatedly asked, and my door is always open.

So to opposition members, I publicly say this: You need to own the budget and step up to the challenge and stop using the media to claim it’s “the Conservative party’s budget”.

What they say in the media is also seen and heard by Government ministers, who will have no hesitation in intervening and taking over if they are not seen to be taking collective responsibility.

I want to reassure residents that we are managing this difficult situation and again, despite opposition claims, there is no financial mismanagement in the council.

We are also ahead of the game with making necessary changes within.

Our financial woes are not a result of excessive spending and financial mismanagement by the Conservatives, they are primarily down to the fact we receive £55m less from government than we did 10 years ago.

The Covid pandemic has only added to our financial pressures and we have managed that situation very well.

It’s not all doom and gloom as Peterborough has a great future and there is lots to be excited about.

We are doing the very best we can and the cabinet, starting with me, remains open and accessible to all. You can ask us anything as we strive to be open, honest and transparent.

Getting to financial sustainability remains our number one priority as we continue on our road to recovery. I intend, with your help, to get us there.

As I mentioned, we have lots to look forward to in our city. Just one example is our new university, which opens its doors in September. A topping-out ceremony is due to be held shortly. Nothing says progress more than that.

Plans to build a second teaching building and an interactive public science centre have also moved forward, with the Cambridgeshire & Peterborough Combined Authority Board approving a full business case for the third phase of the development.

This will feature the Living Lab, a publicly accessible science centre designed to stimulate and inspire more people into STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths) sectors.

It will provide space for 1,750 students and is set to be ready for September 2024 as part of ARU’s phased development over the next decade.

Peterborough’s time really is now and the university will benefit us for years to come, addressing a local skills deficit and offering exciting opportunities for many young people.

Another exciting development this year will be the relocation of our market to Bridge Street.

Last week the council’s planning committee agreed proposals for a modern new market in the heart of the city. Three contemporary timber kiosks, comprising 12 new market stalls, will be created, giving shoppers a variety of goods to buy from independent traders, with the potential for more stalls in the future.

Bridge Street was identified as an ideal location, due to its high footfall and proximity to Cathedral Square, as well as the proposed new Vine Library and Culture Hub.