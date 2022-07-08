Opinion: 'We mustn't let this destruction happen again'

The Ringwood tree stump - after the tree was felled by the city council

My job as Deputy Mayor is to attend events that the Mayor is invited to but can't get to, to assist the Mayor in his charitable work during the year and to help him in his other main role of chairing the Full Council meetings. Our mayor for this year, Alan Dowson, is the city's current longest serving councillor and in his term of office he is focussing on supporting elderly people in the City and particular those suffering social isolation in rural areas.

Together with my deputy mayoress, Alderman Bella Saltmarsh, I have attended many events across the city, including a large children's educational event at the East of England Showground, a magnificent and inspiring Roman Catholic service in Peterborough Cathedral, the AGM of a local charity Peterborough Women's Aid and an exhibition of some work by incredibly talented art and photography students at the King's School. If you know of a local organisation who would like the Mayor or Deputy Mayor to attend an event, please do get in touch: [email protected]

But as Deputy Mayor, I am still a councillor, and so still involved in supporting residents in my ward of Paston and Walton. Also, at this year's Council AGM, opposition party councillors were appointed as chairs of a number of the Council's committees. Previous audit reports have recommended this as a means of improving scrutiny and holding to account of decision makers within the Council. I was elected as chair of the Constitution and Ethics Committee. Under the Council's Improvement Plan, we are committed not just to improving budget processes but also to improving the way the Council is run. Liberal Democrats think this is really important, as currently we have a Council which is often seen as out of touch and unresponsive to the views and needs of local people. One main cause of this is the "leader and cabinet" system which puts too much power in the hands of our Council leader and a few of his cabinet members. Lib Dems would like to see the Council revert to a "committee system" (as used on Cambridgeshire County Council) where all key decisions are made in public by council committees, rather than in private by individual cabinet members.