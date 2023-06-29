Opinion: The Government is extending free childcare so more parents can return to work - writes Paul Bristow MP

A child’s first few years are arguably their most important. Pre-schools prepare children for their future education.

The foundations are laid in these early years for children to go on and succeed at school and in later life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whilst children are at nursery or pre-school, parents are able to go to work, contribute to society and grow the economy.

Minister for Education Claire Coutinho, with Peterborough MP Paul Bristow and play leader Rebecca Willett at the Little Stars Day Nursery with owners Mohammed Younis and Mohammed Ashraf.

A good nursery can be a key part of a community. In many cases, such as Smiley Faces in Thorney, they will raise entire generations of children.

It was my pleasure to welcome the Minister for Children and Families, Claire Coutinho MP to Little Stars Day Nursery on Dogsthorpe Road.

We spoke to staff and parents and met many of the children that attend the nursery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Star Day Nurseries opened their first location back in 2003 and have since opened a further 12 nurseries in Peterborough and two in Lincolnshire.

They are the largest childcare provider in Peterborough.

I have had the pleasure to visit a number of their nurseries. I can say they are a real asset to our city.

Hundreds, if not thousands of children will have gone through their nurseries, preparing them for life.

During the visit we discussed the challenges nurseries face and what the Government can do to help.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We are extending free childcare so that more parents can return to work.

Most parents who work more than 16 hours a week are currently entitled to 30 hours free childcare a week for children aged between three and four.

We are extending this scheme so that working parents of all children over the age of nine months are entitled to this 30 hours of free childcare.

This means that parents are able to go back to work earlier if they wish to.

It is positive news for nurseries and preschools.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It means they will get more business and are able to prepare more young children for their journey into primary school. Nurseries and preschools are levelling the playing field.

The Government are doing this too by expanding these schemes.

Labours plans to means test all childcare support would threaten this.

Not only could it take this vital support away from hard working Peterborough residents but it would also be an expensive and timely process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We need to support children in their early years, as well as parents in getting back to work.

That is what this Government is committed to doing.

And that is what Stars Day Nurseries, along with many other fantastic nurseries across Peterborough are doing.