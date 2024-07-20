Opinion: Putting people and our city before politics

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

​Peterborough can breathe a sigh of relief as a very intense period of elections comes to a close, writes Peterborough First Group Leader Chris Harper.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s clear with the results of the local elections and the general election, that the residents of Peterborough wanted change and want to see politics done differently.

With a huge thanks to you, the public, every candidate we put forward at the recent local elections successfully won their seat and in doing so our group has swelled to 14 members, becoming the second largest group on the council. Our role in opposition will be as promised, to work for what is best for you the people of our city by putting ‘People Before Politics’. We’re not into opposing everything for opposition’s sake nor going along with party political allegiances – a good idea for the City is always a good idea and a bad decision is always a bad decision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We will serve as your voice to celebrate and support the good ideas and equally challenge the bad decisions, free of politics ensuring we put the people of Peterborough first in everything we do.

Councillor Chris Harper at the local elections count.

Following the general election, we now have two new MPs representing Peterborough (Andrew Pakes) and the North West Cambs (Sam Carling) constituencies. Our Peterborough First group sends both new MPs our congratulations and we have every hope of a positive working relationship with them. A good MP rises above politics to serve their constituents. We have already seen a positive intervention from Andrew Pakes on the Werrington Fields debacle, and for this our Werrington ward Councillors are immensely thankful.

As we reflect on this year’s local elections, we are already looking ahead to the next local elections in 2026. It is our intention, and we have already started the process, to seek out suitable candidates across the whole city who really want to work hard to represent the people in their ward and our city by standing for Peterborough First at the next local elections in 2026. Local politics is changing, and this year we brought forward some exciting new Councillors who wouldn’t have stood for a traditional political party.

Please do reach out to me if you would like to discuss further or be considered. As the second largest group in the Council chamber thanks to your support, we have formed a Shadow Cabinet to ensure that we can scrutinise local decision making and ensure that Peterborough First has the voice that you voted for as we look at Council business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Mohammed Farooq is my Shadow Cabinet Member for Finance & Corporate Governance. Elected in 2018, Farooq brings in experience in commercial and finance from private sector and vision for our city. His background as the recent leader of our city and his passion for ‘protecting the vulnerable’ will be a huge asset in our shadow cabinet.

Councillor Peter Hiller is the Shadow Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Growth. Elected in 2006, Peter has extensive experience of the Cabinet system, having served previously for many years as the council’s member overseeing a broad ranging portfolio including planning services, housing, highways and transport, regulatory services, growth, and regeneration.

Councillor Saqib Farooq is the Shadow Cabinet Member for Adults & Health. Elected in 2021, Saqib has dedicated his entire career to public health, working in the NHS as a Haematology Specialist. More recently he was also the cabinet member for Public Health and Adult Social Care. He is passionate about ensuring that the residents of our city, and their loved ones, have access to the best care possible.

Councillor Ray Bisby is the Shadow Cabinet Member for Children’s Services. Elected in 2015, Ray has huge experience within the children’s role. He was the Chairman of Corporate Parenting for a number of years making many positive changes, then he was the given the role of Advisor to the Cabinet for Children and Education.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When Peterborough First took the role of the Cabinet, Ray stepped up to take the Cabinet role for Children’s Services and was working with Ofsted, DoE as well as the independent advisors to Children’s Services to make the needed improvements for all children.

Councillor John Howard is the Shadow Cabinet Member for Housing & Communities. Elected in 2019, John was previously a Cabinet Advisor for Housing and communities, and has more recently added a broad range of experience as Cabinet member for adults and public health, and as Cabinet member for Corporate Governance and finance.

John’s favourite council moment was helping to bring back the Great Eastern Run.

Councillor Gavin Elsey is the Shadow Cabinet Member for the Environment & Transport. Elected in 2008, Gavin has many years of portfolio experience covering business engagement communications and the city centre, leisure culture and environment, waste recycling and street scene and lately infrastructure environment and climate change. He was responsible for the hugely successful energy from waste plant and for streamlining both the Enterprise and Amey contracts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All members of Peterborough First will be taking an active part in scrutinising proposals and decisions, working with the cross-party financial sustainability working group, and with future task and finish groups and where we believe the administration is right in its direction and decision making, we’ll offer support where we think it is the wrong decision, we will make that clear and challenge the administration. People, and our city, before politics.