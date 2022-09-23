Opinion: Our nation at its best, saying goodbye to Elizabeth the Great

"My own, abiding memory will be of the eight, young guardsmen from the First Battalion of the Grenadier Guards, who bore her coffin. They truly did her proud."

More people are estimated to have watched parts of the coverage than any other event in history. Some are suggesting half of the planet watched us say goodbye to Elizabeth the Great.

It was spectacular and grand. It was also human and moving. It was our nation at its best.

No other country could match what took place in London and Windsor. We no longer rule the waves, but our traditions and institutions still command immense respect.

And our late Queen had the respect of almost everyone, from heads of state to rural villagers in far-flung corners of the globe. She was the embodiment of our values and virtues.

For that reason, she was loved – and for that reason, she is mourned.

The sight of the gun carriage, pulled by Royal Navy ratings, with the Crown, Orb and Sceptre glittering in the sunlight will never be forgotten. Nor will the fading sound of the lone piper at both Westminster Abbey and St George’s Chapel.

But my own, abiding memory will be of the eight, young guardsmen from the First Battalion of the Grenadier Guards, who bore her coffin. They truly did her proud.

Such a difficult, physically demanding job, with – more literally than ever – the eyes of world upon them. But those lads didn’t put a foot wrong all day. Heroes all.

The Battalion will retain its title as The Queen’s Company in her honour. I’m sure most of us would like to buy them a drink. They certainly earned one.

In the Abbey, the Presidents of America and France were sat behind the leaders of the Commonwealth and the Prime Ministers of Canada, Australia and New Zealand. Opposite were the Kings of Sweden, Norway, Spain and Denmark, along with the Emperor of Japan.

Unsurprisingly, there wasn’t much space for MPs – and none for backbenchers like me. I watched from home, while Julie Spence was there to represent Peterborough as our Lord Lieutenant.

The House of Commons has now returned and I write these words having just sworn the Oath of Allegiance to His Majesty The King, who must be exhausted.

He barely stopped for days. He gave speeches, stood vigil, marched behind his mother’s coffin, travelled the length of the country and then handled international diplomacy with dozens of visiting dignitaries. All while privately grieving.

I hope, as reported, he takes a couple of weeks to recover before beginning his regular engagements.

At Westminster, our new Prime Minister is in the opposite position. The business of His Majesty’s Government can now get going, starting with a rare Friday sitting for a fiscal statement.