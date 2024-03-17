Opinion: Our eight point plan for Peterborough

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Our City Council became over-centralised and secretive, we failed to act quickly enough to address the climate emergency, our services were cut back, while anti-social behaviour increased and lack of affordable housing became a major issue.

In November last year, following the defection of eight Conservative councillors, opposition councillors were at last able to act to remove the Conservative council leader and put in place a new administration run by the “Peterborough First” group. They have started work on sorting out some of the problems created in the previous two decades of Conservative rule.

But in May this year, we have elections for 22 of the 60 seats on Peterborough City Council. So this is where you the people of Peterborough have your say. So you may ask, why should you give your vote to the Liberal Democrats?

Councillor Nick Sandford

In summary, the Liberal Democrats want to create a fair, safe and sustainable Peterborough, in which everyone is equally empowered to fulfil their ambitions and live a healthy life.

To that end, we have put together an “Eight Point Plan for Peterborough”, which sets out what Lib Dem priorities will be if we find ourselves in position of influence after the City Council elections in May.

1. Ensure that the Council works with the Police to reduce crime and anti-social behaviour across our city and make our communities safer . We want to see the Council's enforcement officers work in residential areas across the city and not just in the city centre.

2. The Council’s actions to reduce carbon emissions and protect the environment are currently weak, focussing only on council owned buildings and services. The Lib Dems believe that the Council should take a much wider role in reducing Peterborough’s impact on the environment by promoting low carbon energy, transport, and housing for the whole community.

3. Residents should be given a bigger say over what happens in their area.. The Lib Dems will reform the secretive, cabinet decision making process in the Town Hall, opting instead for a system which will be open and transparent to residents, giving councillors of all parties’ greater influence.

4. Lib Dems would prioritise investment in walking, cycling and public transport; working with the Cambridgeshire Combined Authority Mayor to create a bus service that is reliable, frequent and affordable.

5. Lib Dems would work to introduce a housing new strategy which properly supports and rehomes the increasing number of people living on the streets of Peterborough. We would ensure the Council meets its target of 30% of all homes built in the city as affordable or social housing, if necessary, by establishing a council-owned housing company.

6. We wish to see inclusive education of our children. We support the phasing out of selective admissions policies based on faith and would aim for all children to be able to attend their local school if they so wish.

7. Lib Dems will work to make Peterborough an "age friendly city": helping older people to live well, tackling social isolation and improving support for both paid and unpaid carers. We will work to tackle barriers to older people living well in our city. As part of this project, we will tackle social isolation and improve opportunities for older people to play a full and active part in their communities.

8. The Conservatives seek to portray an image of financial and management competence – but in fact over two decades here in Peterborough they have wasted huge amounts of money through bad management and poor decisions. The Lib Dems will invest wisely in services and facilities and ensure that benefits are returned to the Council rather than just to private companies or investors.