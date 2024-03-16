Opinion: New pool, new bus station and a Posh stadium

A new swimming pool and bus station for the city are a must

I have secured well over £100 million for our City. Money that will transform and regenerate Peterborough.

There is £48 million to build a new Station Quarter.

There is £34 million to build our new University and a state of the art research hub.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A short walk down the road, the City Centre will benefit from a £23 million Towns Fund boost for regeneration projects.

And we are investing in our NHS - building a brand new NHS Community Diagnostic Centre in Peterborough. This will mean 60,000 more, scans, tests and checks each and every year.

By the winter, Peterborough Hospital will have 72 new beds after we won funding from central Government to convert office space into new wards.

This is fantastic news.

But that was then and this is now.

I am focussed on the future. We must press for even more.

Today I make two big bold promises – and one aspiration.

We need a brand new pool for Peterborough and I shall deliver the cash for this. My track record is strong. If I remain our MP, I will get the money - the Council need to deliver.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I am devastated the pool is now closed. It was where I learnt to swim. Where my late father took me every week and into Town for a McDonald’s afterwards.

The next generation deserve the same opportunity.

The Council should have kept it open. We should not be in this position. But I am determined to do something about it.

We also need a new Bus Station. It is dirty and way past its best.

I am already lobbying Government for this, and again I promise to secure the cash to make this happen. A brand new bus station will complement a new Rail Station Quarter and increased investment into Queensgate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the success we have had together, these are my two concrete promises should I remain our MP.

However there is something else our City needs.

Peterborough United are doing our City proud and are flying in League One.

They have booked themselves a Cup Final date at Wembley too. It is about time they got a brand new stadium. And it should be right here in our City Centre.

If done properly, a stadium would attract world class performers to Peterborough.

I will work with POSH to help deliver this.

Two promises and one aspiration.

I want to work with the Council and deliver a positive future for our city.