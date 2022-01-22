Opinion: ‘Let’s hear your Peterborough shop nominations’

Food donations.

I regularly say how proud I am of our city.

Often enough that most of you will know by now, but I also tell those who care to listen in Westminster and Whitehall.

Too often, people make negative pitches to those in Government.

I wax lyrical about our hard-working population, our businesses, our green space and our unique advantages.

It’s what gives us our huge potential.

By explaining how proud I am of Peterborough, I can make the case for extra things that we need.

Our city doesn’t whinge about problems that we expect others to solve. We go with solutions that others can get behind.

It’s one of the reasons that Peterborough has been so successful in getting funding. Equally, that funding can never be the whole picture. What it does is to get things moving and put foundations in place.

For example, the value of the new university will come through the opportunities for our young people and the partnership with local employers. That will eventually dwarf the millions from the Levelling Up Fund and other pots.

Even at the height of the pandemic, businesses continued to relocate to Peterborough. Others continued to expand.

This week, we got a sense of what that means in practice.

Despite the real difficulties of the last year or two, local unemployment has fallen by 20 per cent. Nearly 2,000 people in Peterborough have found a job and got back into work.

It’s fantastic for them, great news all round and another sign that the city’s economy is buoyant. I’m really proud that we have come through these dark times together.

As I predicted last week, restrictions are being lifted. People no longer need to work from home.

From January 27, Covid passes will be down to venues to decide and face masks will be voluntary.

This seems like a good time to recognise how some of our local shops went above and beyond during the pandemic, becoming more rooted in our communities than ever before.

The people who run them, staff and owners alike, put themselves at risk to ensure we had access to food and basic supplies.

Many donated goods or made deliveries to vulnerable people.

To help thank them, I want nominations for “Your Lifeline” – the local shop that you have relied on and the staff who have done their bit, whether simply by keeping your spirits up or by providing direct help. Nominate your shop and tell me why they are your lifeline here: www.paulbristow.org.uk/yourlifeline

The ordinary people who do extraordinary things are our local heroes. They are the ones who make me proudest of Peterborough.

Some have already been recognised, including in the pages of this newspaper. Others still need a shout out, which I always try to provide. Yet all of them should get some wider attention.

Now that travel and events are looking possible, I am starting to organise a big Parliamentary reception at the House of Commons to say thank you properly. Later this year, our Peterborough heroes will get their moment, not just among ourselves, but in front of others.

Peterborough is a special city.