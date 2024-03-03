Opinion: Don't settle for empty promises, it's time for change!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As a parent, I want my child to grow up feeling safe on the streets of Peterborough, but at the moment that just isn't the case.

On the doors in Fletton and Stanground, I hear it all the time - reports of anti-social behaviour, property damage, and even more serious offences. Yet, when residents try to report these issues using 101, they often face frustrating roadblocks. Phone lines are jammed, websites crash, and reporting feels like an uphill battle.

This simply isn't good enough. The Conservatives have promised to be tough on crime, but their record speaks for itself. Unnecessary cuts have left our police force stretched thin, lacking the resources and manpower to effectively tackle local challenges.

Councillor Jade Seager - Fletton and Stanground Ward

That's why I'm thrilled to announce the amazing Cllr Edna Murphy as the Liberal Democrat candidate for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough's Police and Crime Commissioner!

Edna, a former magistrate and Youth Court Chair, and current Chair of the Fire Authority, brings a wealth of experience and a clear vision for a safer Cambridgeshire and Peterborough. She recognises the need for fair funding for our police but also emphasises smarter spending. Gone are the days of ineffective policies and short-term solutions. Edna champions proven strategies like restorative justice, tackling prolific offenders, and evidence-driven community policing.

Most importantly, Edna puts people first. She understands the frustration of residents struggling to report crimes and the lack of respect some victims experience. For Edna, policing isn't just about statistics; it's about building trust, ensuring victims are heard, and fostering a safer community for everyone.

On May 2nd, let's send a clear message to the Conservatives. We deserve better than empty promises and failed policies. Vote Edna Murphy for a Police and Crime Commissioner who will truly deliver a safer Cambridgeshire and Peterborough!