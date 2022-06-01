A bunting and a flag flap in the wind

I’m really looking forward to what promises to be a special occasion with numerous street parties and community events being held to celebrate.

Official celebrations will start on Thursday with Town Crier Pearl Capewell proclaiming the start of the festivities on the steps of The Guildhall.

Later in the evening I’ll be attending the lighting of a special beacon by city mayor councillor Alan Dowson – everyone is invited so please come along and join us. This is event is being held at 9.45pm to tie in with beacons being simultaneously lit across the country.

Not only will the beacon be brightening the night sky, but we will also be lighting up the Town Hall and Bridge Street in red, white and blue until the following week. Bridge Street will also be decorated with bunting.

The council has been helping to support and promote many events across the city including a special Jubilee Picnic being held in the cathedral grounds on Sunday, from noon until 3pm.

This will be followed at 3.30pm with a Jubilee service of Choral Evensong, attended by civic dignitaries, with music, prayers and readings chosen for the occasion.

It’s free to come along and bring your own picnic and you can find out more at www.peterborough-cathedral.org.uk

Whatever you’re doing I hope you have a great time. It promises to be a wonderful unique occasion which people of all ages can enjoy.

And don’t forget that the Platinum Jubilee celebrations are a year-long event so watch this space for news of more fun-filled occasions.

I will always be immensely proud of the sterling work that the council, along with our community partners, carried out during the pandemic to help those most in need.

We all pulled together to ensure that the most vulnerable people in our communities could get vital help along with access to essentials such as food and medicines.

The council will continue to do what it can to help and will soon have some positive news on this front.

Back in March the government announced the extension of its Household Support Fund (HSF), which initially ran between November and March, awarding Peterborough an additional £1.8 million to support children, families and pensioners.

Our officers have been actively working up schemes which will use the funds to support those in need and will announce details shortly.

It has been an extremely tough couple of years for many people and we hope this additional government investment will ensure our residents have the money that they need for essentials and much more.

This summer is shaping up to be a real treat for residents with several exciting events happening over the next few weeks.

I have already mentioned the Jubilee celebrations and looking ahead we have some big concerts on the Embankment in June and the welcome return of the Peterborough Beer Festival in August.

Another event which is set to draw crowds is the return of the Vegan Market Co to Cathedral Square next Saturday (June 11).

Visitors can get their hands on a variety of vegan street food, artisan bakes, craft cheeses, handmade cosmetics, ethical clothing, and jewellery. There will also be arts and crafts and charity stalls for all to enjoy. The stalls have been handpicked to highlight a selection of talented, ethical, and sustainable local businesses.

This is a popular favourite for city centre shoppers which is why it returns on a regular basis throughout the year. It’s packed with delicious foods and other ethical and sustainable produce and is well worth a visit.

You can find out more information about the event here: https://www.peterborough.gov.uk/news/peterborough-vegan-market-returns-to-city-centre-next-month

Finally, I was delighted to hear that our city’s museums will receive significant funding to host events and activities marking the fourth national Windrush Day.

This will help to showcase the fascinating stories of Peterborough’s Windrush generation and be the centre of a programme that raises awareness and celebrates this long-term legacy in the city.