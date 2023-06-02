Opinion: Blocking roads is not acceptable

Just Stop Oil protesters blocking a road in London. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

​It’s one thing running on a rugby pitch, disrupting a snooker match or even ruining a garden at The Chelsea Flower Show.

But they are blocking roads and disrupting the commutes of ordinary working people. These people simply want to get to work, visit friends and family or in some cases need to get to the hospital urgently.

There have even been cases in the past where emergency vehicles have been blocked on main roads. I don’t think anyone would agree with this type of behaviour.

I have always supported the police, but I have also called on them to use the full force of the law when necessary. I can’t think of a more suitable example than in recent weeks seeing police officers standing around, allowing these protestors to block the roads.

In fact, the only time I have seen Police Officers get involved is to arrest members of the public who are trying to move them out of the way so that they can get to work on time.

Even if you agree with the cause of these eco-warriors, I would ask why they are doing this in places like central London and Cambridge? I would dare say they may not be met with the same response from the public if they did this in Peterborough, on Lincoln Road for example.

On top of this, why are they not protesting outside the Chinese Embassy?

The United Kingdom is responsible for under one percent of global carbon emissions, whilst China is responsible for around 29 percent.

We are one of the leading countries in the world when it comes to our net zero aspirations. Net zero will not be achieved overnight.

If we moved as fast as these people wanted, the cost of living would soar, people wouldn’t be able to heat their homes or cook their food. It is simply fanciful.

This is not to say that global warming is not an issue, I am not denying that it is a problem that needs addressing.

However, gluing yourself to busses, blocking emergency service vehicles and making ordinary working people's lives a misery is simply not the answer.

It won’t cut carbon emissions by sitting on a road in London blocking traffic. All it will do is cause patients to miss appointments, families to miss funerals and ambulances to be held up.

I want people, who have paid tax their entire lives, to be able to go about their daily business without being disrupted by these people.

