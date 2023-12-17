Opinion: A subtle but important difference

Even as Mayor, I have to always remember the people who first elected me to the City Council and have re-elected me seven times since then, writes cllr Nick Sandford.

Whilst the role of the Mayor is really important in the life of our City, in my view it’s not as important as the role that all mayors continue to perform as ward councillors, in my case representing the people of Paston and Walton, as I have done for the past 27 years. In my time so far as Mayor, I have tried wherever possible to also support my fellow councillors in effectively pursuing their ward councillor roles. I will always stand up for the rights of all councillors to put motions to Full Council meetings about relevant issues of concern to their ward residents and to ask questions of decision makers.

We have a tradition in Peterborough that the role of Mayor wherever possible be kept out of party politics: or, as our “Civic Protocol” says: “The role of mayor should be politically neutral”. That doesn’t mean that mayors must avoid engaging with the important issues facing the City and its people. Our previous Mayor, Alan Dowson, was a great champion of the needs of people in rural areas and, working with the Combined Authority, our MPs and rural councillors, he was able to set in motion discussions which now look like they will lead to a much needed new bus service for some of the rural villages to the west of the City. But the Mayor must not take sides in party political conflict: so for that reason, as Mayor, at the November Full Council I abstained in a key series of votes about a change of political leadership of the City Council.

As previously stated, I am still an active ward councillor. I still put out our regular Focus newsletters, do a residents’ survey at least once a year and respond to numerous calls for help from local people. Sometimes I need to challenge the City Council on important local issues, such as the future of Paston Farm and other community centres serving my local residents. But I do that as a ward councillor and not as Mayor. It’s a subtle difference but an important one.

Nick Sandford, Mayor of Peterborough and Lib Dem councillor for Paston and Walton

It was just so great to see so many people at both the City’s remembrance events and at the Christmas lights switch on. I don’t think I have ever seen Cathedral Square so crowded as it was for the lights switch on. Our city is a much better place when we all come together to commemorate or celebrate on such occasions.

I can announce that at the halfway point in my Mayoral year, we have already raised over £10,000 for our four great charitable causes. There are more great fundraising events to come in the new year, culminating in a Mayor’s Ball at the Holiday Inn Hotel on Saturday 18 May. If you would like to be sent information on all our mayoral events, please email [email protected] .