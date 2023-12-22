Opinion: A special time in so many ways

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

As it starts to get colder and the days shorter, it can begin to get a bit miserable and the winter blues set in. But during this period, there is always a palpable sense of anticipation in the air.

I’ve seen some wonderfully decorated houses across Peterborough whilst out campaigning, the centre of town adorned with twinkling lights and many shops, pubs and restaurants showcasing festive displays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At its core, Christmas is a time of joy, happiness and ultimately togetherness with our friends and family.

Peterborough city centre looking very festive for the lights switch-on

For some, Christmas is the only time of the year they may see family members or certain friends.

We all have our traditions at Christmas: family meals, Christmas Eve drinks, school plays and nativities.

I recently took my two daughters to meet Santa at The Peterborough Home and Garden Centre PE1 (formally Van Hague). They loved it!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the Christmas period, there are many service men/women and key workers that unfortunately don’t get to see their families and friends.

Doctors, nurses, police officers, Army personnel, and many other industries such as retail and hospitality all work over the Christmas period to keep the country functioning.

I will be thinking of those workers over the Christmas period as they look after our loved ones and keep us all safe.

This year, I will also be thinking of those less fortunate in Ukraine. As Putin’s war still goes on, we must not forget that many are without their loved ones, homes or heating and I will be praying for a peaceful end to that horrendous conflict.

I will also be thinking of those in Israel and Gaza.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

No conflict is ever good, and I will be praying for those involved and hope a ceasefire can be achieved as soon as possible.

Worship is of course the true tradition of Christmas – it is ultimately the “Mass of Christ”. The birth of Jesus Christ and how he sacrificed his life for us.

Amidst the joy and festivity, it's crucial to acknowledge that not everyone experiences the holiday season in the same way.

For some, Christmas may be a time of worship, solitude or reflection on challenges faced throughout the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It's a reminder to extend kindness and empathy to those who may be struggling, as the true spirit of Christmas lies in a sense of community and inclusivity.

Peterborough always comes together when it needs to.

I know of many amazing people, groups and charities across the city that give up their time on Christmas Day to make the day special for those less fortunate or without friends and family to spend it with.