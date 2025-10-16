Mayor's View: We need more days like this in the city centre

Paul Bristow running in Sunday's Great Eastern Run, fundraising for Anna's Hope.

I want to start this week’s column by saying simply this: thank you. Again and again, writes Combined Authority Mayor Paul Bristow.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thank you to all of those who so generously gave to my fundraising efforts for Anna’s Hope, who I ran for in this year’s Great Eastern Run. Thank you to my wife Sara – for putting up with my training schedule, and running herself to raise money for the Light Project. Thank you to all the other runners and donors who supported so many of our city’s charities and organisations. Thank you to the businesses who sponsored the run. And a big thank you to all the workers, support crew and volunteers who made the day run so smoothly.

Days like last Sunday really do show Peterborough at its best, and why I’m so proud of my city. There were huge numbers of runners, we raised vital funds for our incredible charities who support the less fortunate, we put ourselves to the test (believe me I’ve felt the pain over the last few days), and we came together as a community. It was like the commandment to love our neighbour on a city-wide scale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the run there was a great atmosphere in our city centre. Runners and supporters alike had a well-earned drink, something to eat, and the celebrations continued as the day went on.

I want more days like that in our city centre. More people in our city’s bars, restaurants, shops and venues, more regularly. That’s why I promised free parking if I was elected Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough. That’s why I’m going to deliver it.

Just after I was elected on 13th May the combined authority I lead asked for an initial meeting to be set up with Peterborough City Council. An initial meeting for introductions was held on 16th May. And a second meeting following that up was held on 3rd June. At the third meeting on 26th June, we agreed what outline options the council would prepare and that they would share modelling on how it would work. On 7th July a follow-up email was sent by the combined authority as we hadn’t heard anything. On 18th and 22nd July two further chaser emails were sent.

Then a response came saying that they’re awaiting an outcome from the new Council Leadership and Cabinet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Still nothing came so on 8th September another chaser email was sent to them.

I made it clear from day one of my Mayoralty: region first, party politics second. The Labour and Lib Dem coalition at the Town Hall needs to rediscover the spirit of Great Eastern Run, drop their political games, and work with me across party lines to deliver free parking. Huntingdonshire Council have come back with serious proposals for their area.

The only thing standing in the way of free parking in the city centre is the Labour and Lib Dem coalition. But if they don’t want to do it, they should come clean with the people of Peterborough and be honest. If they don’t want to work with me, I’ll work with private operators to deliver free parking in our city centre.