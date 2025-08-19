Mayor's View: Pubs matter - let's support them!

Paul Bristow wants our pubs to thrive

A pub isn’t just where you go for a pint. It’s where we celebrate, commiserate and connect. It’s where communities and families come together. But these vital institutions are under threat, writes Paul Bristow, Combined Authority Mayor

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In Peterborough, we’re lucky – we’ve got some great pubs. I know because I’ve been visiting them since I’ve been old enough to do so. These places aren’t just businesses, they’re community assets. They offer something you can’t measure in pounds and pence: a sense of belonging.

I see it myself; a good pub lifts a community. It’s a space to meet, talk and share. Just the other week I was in my local pub when I got talking with George, a bright young graduate, full of ambition. Over a pint, we talked about his future. I offered him some work experience with my team. That’s the power of the local pub. Chance meetings and bringing people together. It creates opportunities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But landlords are struggling and the sights of boarded up or converted buildings speaks for itself. Beer duty, VAT, business rates, and energy costs are pilling up. Since 2000, we’ve lost over 15,000 pubs across the country. Peterborough hasn’t escaped this trend. The iconic Crown to Town trail has seen closures, with buildings repurposed and heritage lost.

This week many thousands of young people in Peterborough will be getting their GCSE exam results. Some will be starting their working lives with apprenticeships, and for others, their first taste of a paid job might be at their local pub. But rising costs makes it harder for pubs to offer those opportunities. I hear it all the time, young people are desperate to gain skills, experience, and get a foot on the jobs on the ladder. And there won’t be many people who don’t remember their first job, or the thrill of that first honest wage. It’s a formative experience.

So we should be backing pubs, not making the trade more difficult. Supporting our local means supporting our young people too.

I’ve backed our pubs from day one. One of the first things I did after being elected to parliament as Peterborough’s MP was to join the fight to cut beer duty. But the tax burden keeps climbing. Right now, £1.50 of your pint goes to the taxman. That’s the same price as a full pint back in 1992! It’s not right – and it’s hurting our locals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Still, there’s hope. A couple of weeks ago I visited 33 1/3 , a new pub in Westgate Arcade. It’s a brilliant venue, which includes music, and I hope it gets the support it needs to thrive.

And this week, Peterborough Beer Festival is back. The popularity of these festivals shows us that Brits still love good beer. Also, by the time you read this, I will have judged the Champion beer – well, someone’s got to do it haven’t they?!

But if you can’t make it to the festival, why not support your local? Head out for something to eat or drink. You’ll be glad you did.