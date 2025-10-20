Mayor's View: Making Peterborough the gateway to the great outdoors

Paul Bristow

Think of reasons to visit Peterborough and our stunning 900-year-old Cathedral, or a day out with the family at Flag Fen or the Nene Valley Railway come to mind, writes Paul Bristow, the Combined Authority Mayor.

Our city is vibrant and packed with things to see and do.

But the other side to Peterborough that deserves just as much attention is our countryside and nature.

John Clare Country, for example, is utterly glorious. This month I visited Castor Hanglands, a local nature reserve right on our doorstep. It’s home to thousands of species – birds, mammals, insects and more – in the same landscape that inspired the great poet who gave it its name.

Clare was writing about this land two centuries ago, but his words still ring true today. As well as rural life, he saw beauty in the everyday nature of our fields and hedgerows. It’s important to make sure future generations can see that too.

Nature and tourism go hand in hand. If we get it right, protecting what’s special can also mean bringing in more visitors. But for too long, our approach tourism hasn’t been backed with enough action.

That’s why I’m driving forward plans for a Local Visitor Economy Partnership for Peterborough and Cambridgeshire, which I’ll chair. It will bring together councils, tourism bodies and local businesses to work together, not just for Peterborough, but for the whole region. Set up with national tourist board VisitEngland, it will help us bid for money to boost tourism and join up with national and international promotion.

And with the Combined Authority’s developing Destination Management Plan, we aim to make the most of our amazing places and bring in visitors to support local businesses and create more jobs.

Our countryside and places for nature are beautiful but we need to keep them that way. We also don't have enough spaces which are managed for wildlife. That’s something we need to fix.

That’s why the Combined Authority, which I lead, is producing a Local Nature Recovery Strategy – a proper plan for restoring nature across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough. It will map where we can protect and improve habitats, help wildlife thrive, and make it easier for everyone to get out into the great outdoors. This is about valuing what we’ve got and making more of it.

Our natural environment is a question of conservation and opportunity. Whether it’s a day exploring John Clare Country, a walk by the Nene, or a weekend discovering our nature reserves, we want more people to experience what we have on our doorstep.

Growth is vital for our economy. But growth should come with investment in the environment that sustains us – including the wildlife and green space that makes this place home.

I want Peterborough to be known not just as a great city, but as the gateway to exploring nature too, loved by both residents and visitors alike.