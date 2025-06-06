Mayor's View: Let’s turn plans to reality to boost Peterborough

For a long time, Peterborough’s city centre has felt stuck. Masterplans to revitalise areas have been developed on paper, but rarely has a brick been laid in anger, writes Paul Bristow, Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The North Westgate redevelopment seems further away than ever, and the river around Fletton Quays and the Embankment seem like an untapped opportunity.

We’ve got some real gems like the Cathedral and restaurant choice in Cathedral Square, but many other areas need a lift, fast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I am delighted that Frasers are coming into Queensgate – but the departure of FatFace seems like another blow.

Paul Bristow speaking at UKREiiF

Peterborough needs not just plans on a shelf, but investment. Let’s think big and bold. Let’s be ambitious.

There has been some progress.

As MP I helped secure funding to build more at our new university and the cash to begin the Peterborough Station Quarter project. This can’t come soon enough.

These projects were talked about for decades, and now they’ve happened or are happening because we secured the investment. These were not easy wins, but shows what can happen when the Combined Authority and City Council pull in the same direction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last month, I took that spirit to UKREiiF, one of the country’s biggest investment conferences, where I made the case for Peterborough to some of the UK’s top developers and funders. We pitched a confident, ambitious city: a gateway to the East with fast links to London and the North, a proud heritage, and a young workforce hungry for more.

The response was clear. Investors want to back cities that are serious, and Peterborough must show it means business.

First, let’s get people coming into the city more often. That’s why I’m working with the City Council on free parking.

In my manifesto I’ve highlighted the harm anti-social behaviour in Peterborough causes, and why we need a zero tolerance approach. Only this week I met with the Police and Crime Commissioner, Darryl Preston, and my work with him will continue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those measures must work alongside new landmark projects that send a strong message the city is on the up.

It’s why a new stadium in the city centre is vital. If we can build an entire new university, we can do this. It will work as a new home for the Posh, a concert venue that brings in world class acts from around the world, and incorporate the long-overdue indoor pool.

It’s about making the city a destination. A great place for fans on match days, a thriving night life that sees music lovers coming in for gigs, and the regular flow of visitors using a top-class leisure facility. It’s development that brings in investment, yes, but also benefits local people with more jobs and more things to enjoy.

Little things matter too. Who remembers the coin fountains at Queensgate? I loved them as a child. Small, but symbolic. Details like that show we care about making Peterborough somewhere people want to be. What other things like this can we do?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So yes, let’s sharpen the pencils and revisit the plans. But more importantly, let’s start delivering.

I want to know what you think. Watch out for my pitch and opportunities to contribute on social media.

Peterborough deserves better. Let’s go out and build it.