Mayor's View: Don’t take Peterborough for granted

Peterborough has always had to fight hard for every pound of Government investment it gets, writes Paul Bristow, Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough.

As MP, I helped secure £48 million for Peterborough Station Quarter – the project that will transform our station and gateway to the city. I thought it was ‘job done’, but delays nearly cost us the whole thing.

So I was of course pleased to hear the Deputy Prime Minister, Angela Rayner, confirm in Parliament last week that the money is safe. Works are due to start later this year, but this must be just the beginning

From the Embankment and Fletton Quays to a long-overdue community stadium, Peterborough needs real leadership, joined-up thinking and the ambition to bring the regeneration we deserve.

Because if Government really does want growth, it can’t take Peterborough and Cambridgeshire for granted. Peterborough is a young, fast-growing city, in the right location, with strong industries, and offers huge potential as a gateway to the East. Lots of funding goes on our often-noisier neighbours in the north – and fair play to them – but the East cannot be overlooked.

Which brings me to the bigger picture.

Last week, the Government published its new UK Infrastructure Strategy – a 10-year plan for how the country will invest transport, water, energy and more. It talks a big game on driving growth and unleashing the potential of places.

But without upgrading Ely Junction, one of the country’s worst bottlenecks, those promises ring hollow. Ely has been stuck in the “maybe” pile for over 20 years. It’s stopping more frequent, faster trains between Peterborough and Cambridge, and it’s choking off growth not just here in the East, but across the country because of its importance for freight.

The value is obvious. Fixing Ely Junction gives nearly £5 back to the economy for every £1 invested – much better than many recent rail upgrades in the North. Why are will still waiting?

And here’s something that really frustrates me: Government already knows what it’s going to do with funding, but sits on the announcing. The Station Quarter decision only became public after a question in Parliament. Why bring it to light in this way?

I suspect Government knows its view on Ely Junction too. We’re told to wait another month for transport announcements. I doubt it’s because they’re still deciding.

Even this month’s surprise mention of a ‘Peterborough Sports Quarter’ came with no detail – and no clarity on how to make it happen. If it delivers a new community stadium, a permanent home for the Posh, a top-class concert venue and an indoor pool – great. I’ll back it all the way.

But the game-playing around announcements has to stop. People want things to happen: better transport, more jobs, places being invested in and improved. And the very least they expect is clarity on where taxpayers’ money is going. If Government is relying on Mayors to help drive growth, I’m more than happy to lead the charge and make the case for investment in Peterborough. But we need that certainty on funding, so we can get on and deliver with our partners.

Peterborough is ambitious. It’s growing. And with the right support, we can become one of the UK’s great success stories. But we need Government to match our ambition – not hold it back.