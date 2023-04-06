Local Elections 23: Our eight point plan for Peterborough

Liberal Democrat councillor Nick Sandford

The Liberal Democrats are concerned that in recent years more residents than ever before have contacted us to tell us that they are worried about criminal activity and anti-social behaviour in and around our city. So that issue tops the list of priorities in our "Eight Point Plan".

Many people feel let down by what they see as a lack of police action to tackle anti-social behaviour in residential areas, and too much of our own council enforcement officers’ time is being pulled into the city centre. As a result, problems such as dog fouling, graffiti, fly-tipping, and problem parking inresidential areas aren’t being tackled. From our conversations with residents, it is clear to us that they feel ignored by our local Conservative Police and Crime Commissioner as well as by our Conservative-led city council. Things need to change.

The Liberal Democrats will take residents’ concerns seriously. We will ensure that the Council works with the police to reduce crime and anti-social behaviour across our city and the surrounding countryside. We will create an enhanced Prevention and Enforcement Service which will spend more time tackling problems in residential areas.

Evidence shows us that community policing works, by building better relationships with residents, our police officers and police community support officers (PCSOs) to play a vital role in intelligence gathering, community engagement and reassurance. That’s why we will lobby the police to improve their visible neighbourhood policing teams and work with the Police and Crime Commissioner toreview the cuts which have been made to PCSO numbers across Cambridgeshire and sort out the 101 call lines, which are simply not fit for purpose currently.

The Police’s Community Speedwatch scheme is proven to reduce speeding. It’s a way for the community to take the lead in making our roads safer. The Lib Dems want the Council to invest in more Speedwatch equipment that Community Speedwatch Groups can use across the Peterborough area. We also want the council to do more to promote and encourage the setting up of local Speedwatch schemes where local people want to participate in them.

The Lib Dems will promote community justice panels and restorative justice that bring victims and wrongdoers together to resolve conflict, reduce harm and encourage rehabilitation. We support schemes like these because they have been shown to help victims and prevent more crime. Domestic abuse is an horrific stain on our society and is still all too often a hidden crime. Everything that can be done must be done to eradicate it. We are also determined to do all we can to reduce

violence against vulnerable members of our society. All of our residents should feel safe in their ownhomes and in public places. The Liberal Democrats also want to improve support services by ensuring they are properly funded so that victims are given the help and support they need.

We will review the provision of services for young people to ensure that there are activities available for them out of education, to help reduce anti-social behaviour caused by lack of a more productive use of their time.