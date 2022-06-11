We’re often told that community spirit no longer exists in society, however, it was certainly evident last week for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

I thoroughly enjoyed the whole occasion – it was a momentous event that we may not see again, certainly not in my lifetime anyway.

Seeing city streets lined with colourful bunting and many people coming out of their homes to celebrate with their near neighbours was a fantastic sight.

Leader of Peterborough City Council, Wayne Fitzgerald.

We also had the beacon lighting in the city centre and I would like to thank everyone who came along.

On a national level, it was great to see the royal family enjoying the events, all four generations of them at times!

As I said in last week’s column, this summer is shaping up to be one to remember in Peterborough, with several exciting activities and events to look forward to.

This weekend sees three stellar music concerts take place on the Embankment, with crowds treated to some of the biggest names in rock, pop and dance.

Café Mambo, Simply Red and The Manic Street Preachers will be performing in the heart of the city and it will be fantastic to see the Embankment packed out for events - something we haven’t seen

since before Covid.

It’s great to see big names coming to Peterborough and the Embankment is a perfect place for dancing the night away. I would urge anyone who is interested in coming to any of the concerts to buy tickets while they remain on sale.

Advance tickets go off sale 24 hours ahead of each individual gig. While advance tickets are still available from www.lph.live prices on the day will increase so buying in ahead is strongly advised.

Meanwhile, the popular Vegan Market is returning to Cathedral Square on Saturday, giving visitors a chance to get their hands on a variety of vegan street food, artisan bakes, arts, crafts and much more. It’s on from 10.30am until 4pm and well worth a visit.

Looking further ahead, this summer will also see the opening of the new city market in Bridge Street and the much-awaited return of the Peterborough Beer Festival in August.

On the subject of big events, the Great Eastern Run is also back after a four-year absence in October. Runners can book places here: https://www.greateastern.run/

Regular readers will know how excited and proud I am about our city’s ongoing development.

One of several key projects set to transform our skyline over the next few years is a re-vamp of Northminster and we’re delighted to confirm Cross Keys Homes as the new owner of the project.

The leading local housing association is set to take on the site with outline planning consent to deliver 315 new homes. Cross Keys recently completed the acquisition from Peterborough Investment Partnership (PIP), to ensure the development can progress with minimal delay.

They will be reviewing the plans and intended schedule of works over the next few weeks to ensure construction on the one, two and three bedroom homes and two accompanying commercial retail units can begin this summer, following the completion of the enabling works currently underway.

Cross Keys Homes is a well-known name in the city and are the right developer to lead on Northminster. I can’t wait to see this development completed and the first people moving in, as I know it will be a great asset to our city and its residents.

The first homes at Northminster are due for completion in early summer 2024.

You may have noticed a very welcome addition to the shops in Bridge Street lately.

Our new Food Hall opened its doors last week, as part of the move to relocate the city’s market from Northminster to a more prominent and vibrant location. The Food Hall is opposite Waterstones and houses Woodland Butchers, JP Butchers and POP Fishmongers. You can pick up a wide variety of fresh food including steaks, sausages, burgers, chicken, fish, prawns, deli items and much more. We have had plenty of positive feedback from customers so if you’re in town why not pop in?