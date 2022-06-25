Conservative opinion: Government is supplying the funds to realise our potential, writes Paul Bristow MP

The Embankment taken from Fletton Quays.

On the opposite bank of the river is the Fletton Quays development, with new offices and shops. The new Hilton Garden Inn will open there next March.

And behind you, the first buildings for ARU Peterborough, our city’s new specialist university, are nearing completion. Students will be taught there from September, with the R&D block following.

The university buildings are already backed by millions in funding from the government. This week saw Peterborough City Council apply for the second tranche of our Towns Fund money.

I worked hard to get us that funding. So I’m delighted that £6 million should arrive for three brilliant projects within the next three months.

When you stand on the Embankment in a few years’ time, you’ll probably have arrived by walking across a new, 101 metre pedestrian bridge over the Nene. You’ll see students walking the other way to the Quays. In the evenings, office workers will stroll to the theatre for a night by the river, while cyclists pass through without needing to dodge traffic. The whole Embankment and waterfront will be unlocked.

The River Nene Pedestrian Bridge Project is earmarked for £2 million of government funding that will drive forward our city-centre regeneration. But the funding isn’t just about the centre.

Millfield is another important part of our city. I always enjoy being there, visiting the shops along Lincoln Road and meeting people.

That said, Lincoln Road needs a bit of a hug. The Lincoln Road Project is earmarked for £2.5 million of government funding, which will improve footways, introduce green landscaping, add crossings, provide EV charging points and install new benches, bins and signage.

It will also tackle parking and safety issues. By using this money to smarten and green things up, Millfield will become an even better place to live and work.