The Tunnel playcentre at Orton Malborne will forever be associated with Donne Buck

​The man’s name was Donne Buck and he was the children’s play officer for the city’s Development Corporation from its inception in the 1970s to the mid-1980s.

He was the only person to hold that post, no one held the post before Donne or after Donne.

Although the name Donne Buck may not be familiar to readers, I’m sure that most older Peterborough folk will be aware of Croft’s Corner, the Tunnel, Paston Farm and the Spinney – children’s adventure playgrounds created by the Development Corporation in the 1970s in Bretton, Orton, Paston and Westwood respectively.

Donne was responsible for setting up these places for children to attend after school, at weekends and in the school holidays.

They became a vital resource not only for children themselves but also for parents looking for stimulating places for their offspring to play safely.

Donne was also responsible for reminding planners and architects about the need to create spaces for children to play safely in their own immediate neighbourhood.

For example, many of the houses built in Bretton featured communal outdoor spaces where children could play whilst their parents kept a weather eye on them from the kitchen window.

Donne was a pioneer in his field and realised the importance of creative play for children. He understood that creativity isn’t just about painting, singing, writing or other ‘traditional’ pastimes. It’s just as much about building, creating, exploring, innovating and recycling.

Donne was also an avid collector (perhaps even a hoarder) and could make interesting toys and games from even the most basic materials.

Now it has to be said that today’s Health & Safety Executive would have a corporate heart attack if they knew of some of what occurred in those days.

Children were not only encouraged to play and to use their imaginations but also create and, wait for it, take risks.

Building dens out of spare and unused materials was a favourite pastime and this activity was finely balanced alongside injuries caused by hammers hitting thumbs and nails piercing the soles of flimsy plimsolls. You get the picture.

Peterborough needs another Donne Buck

A couple of years ago I attended a presentation given by the developers behind Fletton Quays. On the plans I could see hundreds of flats, many sensitively situated amongst existing older buildings next to the river. Perhaps with a twinkle in my eye, I asked what facilities were being created within the development for children.

The poor chap glazed over and clammed up – I may as well have asked if he was planning to build flats on the moon. My point is that perhaps Peterborough needs another Donne Buck to probe, challenge and remind.

In July 2019 a lunchtime lecture was given at the Victoria & Albert Museum in London, celebrating Donne and his role in promoting play and children’s rights and the importance of play in children’s social and emotional development.

Indeed Donne’s archive of material relating to children’s play is now held by the V&A, thus demonstrating beyond doubt that his work was of national importance. Thank you for everything you did for the children of this city – we are the richer for your work.

•On Monday 24 April the civic society’s next monthly talk is an update on the latest projects of Burghley Estates from David Pennell, Estates Manager.

