Chairman of the Peterborough Joint Mosques Council of Peterborough’s annual Christmas message

Archbishop of Cantebury Justin Welby visiting Peterborough at Faizan-e-Madina mosque with Bishop of Peterborough Rt Revd. Donald Allister meeting mosque chairman Abdul Choudhuri EMN-190804-205153009

I am delighted to send Christmas message on behalf of the Muslim communities of Peterborough, to all Christians people of Peterborough and elsewhere and wish them Merry Christmas and a very happy and prosperous New Year.

All Muslims believe that Prophet Jesus peace be upon him as Prophet of God. One cannot be a Muslim unless you believe about Prophet Jesus peace be upon him as Prophet of God.

Sadly the past couple of years have been very difficult for all communities due to Covid 19. Many people lost their loved one and friends during this period- Thousands people were severely hit financially. However it was pleasing to note that people of all faiths were so caring in helping the most vulnerable and needy people during this most difficult time.

During pandemic period Muslim communities- Mosques, businesses, takeaways, restaurants, political activists, welfare associations and individuals worked extremely hard to supply food and other essentials items to the vulnerable and homeless people every day of the week without any break along with other organisations.

Teaching of Christianity through Prophet Jesus peace be upon him and of Islam through Prophet Muhammad peace be upon him is to love, care and help the needy and vulnerable people. It is pleasing to know that people of Peterborough have fully acted upon on such teaching with full dignity.

By working together as one community we can achieve a lot -we should all concentrate more on things which unite us and less on which divide us- Unity is the Strength - Care and love for humanity, peace and harmonious relationships with all people.

We had a little pause from this deadly virus but now we are facing yet another most serious virus Omicron. It is vital that as before we follow government’s guidelines to prevent the spread of this virus.