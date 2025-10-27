A wrap-up of the good (and bad) of council life the last few weeks

Councillor John Howard

Councillor John Howard, Conservative Group Press Officer

I have been lucky to have some much-needed reminders of why we stand to be elected and serve the city in recent weeks. Giving out medals at the Great Eastern Run (due to injury) gave me another perspective of the race, and the joy and emotions of the race finishers is something special that I will never forget. It was a fantastic day, and entries are already open for next year’s race, taking place on Sunday 11th October 2026… let’s make it the biggest ever! I was glad to attend a Peterborough Civic Society talk from Pep Cipriano of Peterborough Positive to hear of the good work they do in the city, which tied in nicely with our motion to finally bring forward a vision for the Guildhall and Cathedral Square, which was agreed at the last full council. The announcement of the Peterborough Tourist Board is fantastic news. I hope that politics will support it rather than become it, as the board has some great people who we should all support to make it the success it deserves to be. The new website is much needed, and what will be pivotal now is getting the various stakeholders across the city feeding into and supporting it with information.

One place the tourist board won’t be pointing people towards anytime soon is the Hilton Hotel site. We should remember that since November 2023 other political groups have steered the course: Peterborough First and then since May 2024 Labour. During this time, the Hilton hotel building has been punished with two severe winters, a pigeon infestation and has suffered the neglect of indecision. The exempt papers showed a huge amount of work and market research for options to work with partners and lose less money, if at all, by seeking a partner to finish and operate the hotel. This would have given the council control on what the building becomes and would have also given the freedom to sell whenever the market conditions suited. The Labour administration have decided instead to wash their hands of the hotel now and lose millions of pounds in doing so. The choice they made could lose over £10 million pounds. Labour can blame whoever they like but let us be clear, Labour had choices in the papers, which is why we called the decision in. Instead, they chose to lose the taxpayer millions of pounds. This is a Labour decision.

The ‘coalition of common purpose’ as we learned in the last council meeting hasn’t been formed by policy. The leader told us under questioning that there was no policy whatsoever from Peterborough First or the Liberal Democrats, it seems they merely made sure everyone they wanted to get cabinet and chair roles got their roles. This is evidenced by Councillor Hogg, once the champion for Werrington fields and of fighting to protect the school crossing patrols. Within a matter of months and a new position worth almost £18,000 per year, he has abandoned his principles on both these important issues in recent cabinet meetings. Do look at the videos on the Peterborough Conservative Facebook page to see for yourself how policy has been abandoned. This coalition could have made a stance on many things, Werrington fields and school crossing patrols amongst them as part of their negotiations but sadly for all of us, they were more interested in themselves and getting positions.

Please have a safe and happy Halloween for those venturing out. If that’s not scary enough, don’t forget the Councils budget consultation is live. Make your views and priorities known, we don’t want to see too many tricks! More on this in the weeks ahead.