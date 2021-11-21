No injuries in fire that forced temporary Peterborough road closure

The scene of the fire. PT reader pic

The blaze broke out at an industrial premises off Maskew Avenue at 2pm.

Crews from Dogsthorpe, Stanground, the Peterborough Volunteer Fire Brigade and Yaxley tackled the fire and part of the road was closed to allow them to get access to the scene.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue told the Peterborough Telegraph this morning (November 21): “The crews left the scene and were back at their stations by 5pm yesterday after extinguishing the fire and making the area safe.

The scene off Maskew Avenue. PT reader picture

“There were no injuries reported.”