No injuries in fire that forced temporary Peterborough road closure
A fire which forced the closure of part of Bourges Boulevard to be closed yesterday (November 20) was started accidentally according to firefighters.
Sunday, 21st November 2021, 11:20 am
The blaze broke out at an industrial premises off Maskew Avenue at 2pm.
Crews from Dogsthorpe, Stanground, the Peterborough Volunteer Fire Brigade and Yaxley tackled the fire and part of the road was closed to allow them to get access to the scene.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue told the Peterborough Telegraph this morning (November 21): “The crews left the scene and were back at their stations by 5pm yesterday after extinguishing the fire and making the area safe.
“There were no injuries reported.”
The spokesman said the cause of the fire was ‘accidental’.