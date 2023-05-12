New supported living service opens doors in Peterborough with 12 self-contained flats

Magic Life, a provider of supported living services, has opened a new purpose-built home in Peterborough.

The home, which opened on May 5, has been designed to cater to the needs of individuals with physical disabilities, complex support needs, learning disabilities and autism.

The purpose-built home, consists of 12 self-contained flats, and can cater for residents with physical disabilities, complex support needs, PMLD, LD, and ASD.

An example of one of the bedrooms available for residents, with physical hoist in all the rooms.

Each flat is equipped with a walk-in wet room, a shared lounge and open plan kitchen areas.

The entire facility is wheelchair accessible, allowing residents to move independently throughout the premises.

"We are delighted to bring our renowned care and support services to the vibrant community of Peterborough," said Raff Bacuss, business development manager.

"Our dedicated team is passionate about making a positive impact on the lives of vulnerable individuals and their families, and we are excited to offer our exceptional support in this new location."

Magic Life aims to fill, what they describe as a “vital gap”, in support for individuals with diverse needs.

