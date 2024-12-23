Peterborough to benefit from share of major £244m funding to fix potholes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

£10m for fresh funding has been granted to Cambridgeshire and Peterborough’s Combined Authority.

Cambridgeshire and Peterborough is set to benefit from millions of pounds of funding to repair potholes in the region.

As many motorists will be taking to the roads to drive home for Christmas, the government has announced a package of £1.6 billion worth of maintenance into the roads of England.

This represents an increase of nearly 50% on local road maintenance funding from last year and is enough to fix the equivalent of over 7 million extra potholes in 2025 to 2026.

Potholes in Peterborough could be repaired.

Of this, a record £244m will go to the East of England.

The Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority has been allocated £10m worth of fresh funding, which takes the total up to £37.5m between 2025 and 2026.

The funding comes as figures from the RAC show drivers encounter an average of 6 potholes per mile in England and Wales and the cost of pothole damage to vehicles is around £500 on average.

Transport Secretary, Heidi Alexander, said: Potholes have plagued motorists for far too long, but today’s record investment will start to reverse a decade of decline on our country’s roads.

"Millions will drive home for Christmas today, but too many will have to endure an obstacle course to reach their loved ones. Potholes damage cars and make pedestrians and cyclists less safe. We are investing £1.6 billion to fix up to 7 million more potholes next year.

“This government is firmly on the side of drivers. Every area of England will get extra cash to tackle this problem once and for all. We have gone beyond our manifesto commitment to back motorists and help raise living standards in every part of the country.”

Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer, added: “Broken roads can risk lives and cost families hundreds if not thousands of pounds on repairs. That’s a cost that can easily be avoided by investing properly in our roads.

“Through our Plan for Change we’re determined to put more money back into the pockets of hardworking people and improve living standards. That’s why we’re giving councils funding to repair our roads and get Britain moving again – with a clear expectation that they get on with the job.