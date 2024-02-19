Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Peterborough has been predicted to be one of the locations in the UK most hit by the government’s proposed ban on disposable vapes.

Online vape store Go Smoke Free, has used GOV.UK's Companies House advanced search feature to find businesses registered for the retail sale of tobacco products in specialised stores.

The number of these active businesses has then been compared to each town or city’s population size.

Disposable vapes are set to be banned in the UK.

Peterborough ranks ninth in the UK’s ‘vaping capital rankings’ with 9.68 shops per 100,000 residents. In total, 17 businesses in Peterborough are registered for the ‘sale of tobacco products in a specialised store.’

Blackburn ranked as the UK’s vaping capital, with 27 registered vape retailers serving its population of 119,707 residents. When accounting for population size, this equates to 22.56 vape shops per 100,000 residents - the largest figure for any UK town or city.

A spokesperson for Go Smoke Free said: “Disposable vapes have gained popularity in recent years, due to their convenience, portability and low cost, which has made them an attractive option for those who would otherwise have been unlikely to invest in a more complex vaping setup.

“The new disposable vape ban should help to discourage children from taking up vaping, while encouraging adults to shift to more sustainable alternatives, such as refillable vapes.

“This study highlights which areas of the UK are most likely to be affected by the upcoming ban on selling disposable vapes. These cities could see a significant shift in their vaping culture, with the ban impacting consumer behaviour, and existing vape retailers adapting their offerings to cater to the new legislation.”