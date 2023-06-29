News you can trust since 1948
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nicola Bulley’s death was an accident, coroner rules at inquest
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion
Panic as man ‘stabs himself to death’ at train station
Just Stop Oil protesters invade Lord’s Test match for The Ashes
Investigation launched to look into 999 calls failure by BT
Police identify human remains as those of missing actor Julian Sands

House prices in Peterborough: the 22 neighbourhoods where property values are rising fastest

How do property prices compare across different areas in Peterborough?
By Ben Jones
Published 29th Jun 2023, 00:27 BST
Updated 29th Jun 2023, 00:44 BST

With mortgage rates under increasing strain, all eyes are on the property market to see whether house prices will continue to rise.

New figures pinpoint where in Peterborough where average sale prices are increasing the fastest.

The latest data from the UK House Price Index shows the average UK house price was £286,500 in April 2023, a slight rise from the previous month but £6,500 below the £293,000 all-time high recorded in September 2022.

Here are the areas of Peterborough which have seen the biggest rise in average sale prices in 2022, compared with 2021.

Which areas of Peterborough are seeing house prices rising the fastest?

1. AdobeStock_417647529.jpeg

Which areas of Peterborough are seeing house prices rising the fastest? Photo: WILLIAM BARTON

Photo Sales
Average price 2021: £153,350 Average price 2022: £143,000 Rise: -6.7%.

2. Peterborough Central

Average price 2021: £153,350 Average price 2022: £143,000 Rise: -6.7%. Photo: Peterborough Telegraph

Photo Sales
Average price 2021: £315,000 Average price 2022: £302,000 Rise: -4.0%.

3. Glinton, Northborough and Maxey

Average price 2021: £315,000 Average price 2022: £302,000 Rise: -4.0%. Photo: David Lowndes

Photo Sales
Average price 2021: £349,000 Average price 2022: £340,000 Rise: -2.6%.

4. Longthorpe and Netherton

Average price 2021: £349,000 Average price 2022: £340,000 Rise: -2.6%. Photo: Peterborough Telegraph

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Related topics:HOUSE pricesPeterboroughHouse Price Index