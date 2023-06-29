How do property prices compare across different areas in Peterborough?

With mortgage rates under increasing strain, all eyes are on the property market to see whether house prices will continue to rise.

New figures pinpoint where in Peterborough where average sale prices are increasing the fastest.

The latest data from the UK House Price Index shows the average UK house price was £286,500 in April 2023, a slight rise from the previous month but £6,500 below the £293,000 all-time high recorded in September 2022.

Here are the areas of Peterborough which have seen the biggest rise in average sale prices in 2022, compared with 2021.

2 . Peterborough Central Average price 2021: £153,350 Average price 2022: £143,000 Rise: -6.7%. Photo: Peterborough Telegraph Photo Sales

3 . Glinton, Northborough and Maxey Average price 2021: £315,000 Average price 2022: £302,000 Rise: -4.0%. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

4 . Longthorpe and Netherton Average price 2021: £349,000 Average price 2022: £340,000 Rise: -2.6%. Photo: Peterborough Telegraph Photo Sales