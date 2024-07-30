Motorists asked to avoid junction of A15 and West End in Langtoft after serious collision which saw car overturn

By Stephen Briggs
Published 30th Jul 2024, 15:46 BST
Police say road closures will be in place for ‘a few hours’

Motorists are being urged to avoid the junction of the A15 and West End in Langtoft, near Peterborough, after a collision saw a car end on its roof.

Police and ambulance crews have been seen at the crash site.

Lincolnshire Police said: “We are on scene with other emergency services following a serious collision involving two cars at West End, Langtoft, close to the junction with the A15. We are in the process of arranging road closures, and we ask that you please avoid the area for the next few hours.”

Lincolnshire Police were unable to provide any more information about the incident.

