Motorist taken to Peterborough hospital following midnight parkway crash

Emergency services were called to the Frank Perkins Parkway just before midnight following the crash.

A spokesperson for the East of England Ambulance Service said: “We sent an ambulance and an ambulance officer to Frank Perkins Parkway after receiving reports of a collision shortly before 11.55pm last night. Crews treated two patients at the scene and transported one to Peterborough City Hospital for further assessment and care.”