Motorcyclist killed in fatal crash on A47 close to Peterborough
A man has died following a collision on the A47 between Peterborough and Thorney on Thursday evening (November 24).
The 37-year-old man was riding his motorcycle when he was involved in a collision with a black Volkswagen Touareg and an orange HGV at about 6.30pm.
Paramedics attended but the man, from Peterborough, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The drivers of the other vehicles, both men in their 50s, were unhurt and remained at the scene.
Most Popular
Police are appealing for witnesses, dashcam footage or anyone who saw the vehicles in the moments leading up to the collision to get in touch.
Anyone with information can contact the police via web chat; quoting incident 394 of 24 November. Anyone without internet access should call 101.