The 37-year-old man was riding his motorcycle when he was involved in a collision with a black Volkswagen Touareg and an orange HGV at about 6.30pm.

Paramedics attended but the man, from Peterborough, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The drivers of the other vehicles, both men in their 50s, were unhurt and remained at the scene.

Police have not yet named the victim.

Police are appealing for witnesses, dashcam footage or anyone who saw the vehicles in the moments leading up to the collision to get in touch.