Motorcyclist dies following collision with Peugeot in Yaxley

Police appeal for witnesses to fatal crash
By Stephen Briggs
Published 13th Mar 2024, 12:59 GMT
Updated 13th Mar 2024, 13:34 GMT
A man has died following a collision in Yaxley yesterday afternoon (12 March).

Cambridgeshire Police said that the man was riding a black Husqvarna motorcycle at about 3.40pm when he was involved in a minor collision with a black Peugeot 2008 at the junction of Lodge Way and London Road, near to Waterslade Road.

The man, who is in his 50s, exchanged details with the driver of the car and returned home.

Police are appealing for witnesses

About an hour later the ambulance service were called to the man’s home, where he later died.

The man who was driving the Peugeot has been identified and is assisting police with the investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, has dashcam footage, or believes they saw the vehicles in the build-up to what happened should contact police online quoting 35/17505/24 or call 101.

