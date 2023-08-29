News you can trust since 1948
Motorbike and car deliberately set on fire in Peterborough in early hours of the morning

Fire crews also responded to an electrical fire in the early hours of Tuesday morning (August 29).
By Ben Jones
Published 29th Aug 2023, 11:30 BST- 1 min read

Fire crews were forced into action on Tuesday to tackle two suspected arsons of motor vehicles as well as an electrical fire in an industrial building.

Both a motorbike and a car were set alight in the early hours of the morning, with Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue believing the cause to be deliberate in both cases.

The incident took place on Bourges Boulevard and Drake Avenue, Hampton respectively.

Police were called to three incidents in the early hours of Tuesday (August 29) morning.Police were called to three incidents in the early hours of Tuesday (August 29) morning.
Crews were called to Bourges Boulevard for the motorbike fire at 5:17am and had left the scene by 5:40am.

They had earlier responded to the Drake Avenue incident at 2:23am.

The force has urged anyone with information to contact police by visiting www.cambs.police.uk to submit an online report or to call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Crews were also busy at just after midnight at Ledbury Road with what was a suspected electrical fire.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Crews from Dogsthorpe and Stanground were sent to a business premises on Ledbury Road after someone reported smoke coming from the building and an alarm sounding.

"Firefighters gained entry and discovered a developing fire in the building. Using a hose reel they extinguished the fire and the owner was notified.

"The cause was 'accidental electrical'. Crews left the scene around 2.30am.”

