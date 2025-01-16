More than 100 jobs to be created with new warehouse development in Peterborough
More than 100 jobs are expected to be created with the construction of a huge warehouse on the edge of Peterborough.
Developers Hillwood have just submitted a detailed planning application for the 350,000 square feet single unit development off Oxney Road and adjacent to the 127 acre Flagship Park development, at Edgerley Drain Road.
The new warehouse could feature 301 car parking spaces plus 38 dock level doors as well as four surface level doors.
A spokesperson for Hillwood said the plans, which have been submitted to Peterborough City Council, will provide a best-in-class asset for Peterborough and the surrounding area.
Greg Dalton, Vice President for Hillwood, said: “This is another exciting milestone in seeing this important commercial scheme being actively brought forward for development.
"Significant works continue that will allow us to start development in 2025 and deliver high quality, sustainable, new units to satisfy local occupier demand in Peterborough and wider Eastern region.”
The Flagship Park site already has an outline planning permission for 1.36 million square feet of industrial and logistics development.
The company says the development will be Peterborough’s next major employment scheme with units expected to be delivered in speculative phases and those that have been pre let/sold to tenants.
Bidwells and Savills are retained as joint letting agents acting for Hillwood and the land owner, the Church Commissioners for England.
The entire Flagship Park development will offer 11 warehouses with the largest unit providing 367,565 square feet of warehousing, a three storey office block plus parking for 134 heavy goods vehicles and a 133 space car park.
The developers estimated the new business park could create between 2,943 and 3,259 jobs once the development is operational.
A spokesperson for the Church Commissioners said: "In line with our original vision for the site, the new sustainable industrial park will create significant job opportunities and economic growth for the city, enabled by the delivery of units that support occupiers of all sizes.”