Missing persons appeal issued for 15-year-old who may have travelled to Peterborough
An appeal has been issued to help police find a missing girl that is believed could have travelled to Peterborough.
Gloucestershire Constabulary issued an appeal to find Summer (15) who was last seen on Tewkesbury Road, Coombe Hill, at around 4.10pm on Sunday (August 4).
Summer is described as being 5ft in height, of a small build and has straight shoulder length black hair. When last seen she was wearing all black clothing.
It is believed that Summer has travelled to Peterborough or Wimbledon and may now be in those areas.
Officers have been conducting enquiries to locate Summer and are now asking for information from the public.
Anyone with information on Summer's whereabouts has been asked to call 101 quoting incident 289 of 4 August or to dial 999 if you are with Summer at the time of calling.
You can also give information through the Missing People charity on 116 000 or you can find out more information through the charity's website www.missingpeople.org.uk