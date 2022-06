Police have said a man who was reported missing earlier today has been found safe and well.

Lincolnshire police said Ashleigh was reported missing earlier today (Wednesday) from the Bourne area.

An appeal was launched this afternoon to try and find him.

Lincolnshire Police

Now a Lincolnshire Police spokesman has confirmed that Ashleigh has been found safe and well.