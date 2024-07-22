Mercedes catches fire on Fulbridge Road in Peterborough causing delays for traffic
There were delays for motorists in Peterborough this afternoon after a Mercedes caught fire on a busy road.
Emergency services were called to Fulbridge Road near the Paston Roundabout at 2.25pm after the blaze started.
Stagecoach said buses were diverted, and motorists in the area also faced a diversion.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “At 2.24pm a crew from Dogsthorpe was called to a car fire on Fulbridge Road in Peterborough.
“The crew arrived to find a car well alight. Wearing breathing apparatus firefighters used a hose reel to extinguish the fire and returned to their station by 3.15pm.
“The cause of the fire was accidental.”