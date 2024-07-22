Mercedes catches fire on Fulbridge Road in Peterborough causing delays for traffic

By Stephen Briggs
Published 22nd Jul 2024, 15:40 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Bus services re-routed while emergency services deal with blaze

There were delays for motorists in Peterborough this afternoon after a Mercedes caught fire on a busy road.

Emergency services were called to Fulbridge Road near the Paston Roundabout at 2.25pm after the blaze started.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Stagecoach said buses were diverted, and motorists in the area also faced a diversion.

The burnt out MercedesThe burnt out Mercedes
The burnt out Mercedes

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “At 2.24pm a crew from Dogsthorpe was called to a car fire on Fulbridge Road in Peterborough.

“The crew arrived to find a car well alight. Wearing breathing apparatus firefighters used a hose reel to extinguish the fire and returned to their station by 3.15pm.

“The cause of the fire was accidental.”

Related topics:MercedesPeterboroughEmergency servicesStagecoachDogsthorpe
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice