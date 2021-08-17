Man taken to hospital in ‘serious condition’ after police called to Peterborough footpath
A man has been taken to hospital in a ‘serious condition’ after emergency services were called to a footpath in Peterborough last night.
Tuesday, 17th August 2021, 10:26 am
The emergency services were called at about 6.45pm yesterday (Monday).
A Cambridgeshire police spokesman said; “We were called at about 6.45pm yesterday with reports of concern for a man near a footpath in the Boongate area. The man was taken to hospital in a serious condition and remains so this morning. There are no suspicious circumstances at this time.”
Residents reported spotting a police cordon in the area near the Showcase Cinema yesterday evening.