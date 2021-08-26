Man taken to hospital after suffering medical episode at the wheel
A man has been taken to hospital after suffering a medical episode at the wheel in a Peterborough car park.
Thursday, 26th August 2021, 12:52 pm
Updated
Thursday, 26th August 2021, 2:14 pm
Emergency services - including the air ambulance - were called to the Maskew Avenue Retail Park at about 10.45am today.
A Police spokesman said it was believed a man had suffered a medical episode, and had been taken to Papworth Hospital for further treatment.
An East of England Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “An ambulance, rapid response vehicle and the Magpas Air Ambulance attended a road traffic collision on Maskew Avenue in Peterborough just before 10.30am today. An adult man was transported to the Royal Papworth Hospital for further treatment.”